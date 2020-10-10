The Week in Quotes

"The sooner we get fans back the better. I'd like to get booed at least one more time before I retire." Neil Warnock ahead of his 1,500th match as a manager

"He [Andriy Shevchenko] was one of my favourite players if not my favourite when I was a teenager. I greeted him after the game. He's used to coming to Chelsea every now and then and I asked him for his signed shirt because I'm a huge fan. It also means a lot to me." Olivier Giroud [TF1]

"Football meant a lot to me and the other kids in the refugee camp. We left our country to go into the refugee camp because of the trauma, so you have to find a reason to be happy and a way to spend your time. If you don't do that, you'll be thinking a lot about your situation, and that can affect you a lot." Awer Mabil [Socceroos.com]

"Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always - work, work, work." Edinson Cavani [ManUtd.com]

“It’s hard not to admire LeBron James. I know he’s probably a lot of people’s go-to person but the example he sets for the younger generation is amazing with his work rate but also how he is off the field, he’s just a great guy. To be honest, when I was young I didn’t watch much football. I think I thought it was pretty boring actually! I played a lot of different sports, I preferred watching American football and basketball the most! That’s how it was." Josh Sargent [Bundesliga.com]

"Messi doesn't speak English, but it was very special to meet him. If I'm honest, I don't know what he told me, but we were both smiling, so everything must be fine, right?" Sergino Dest [NOS Sport]

"My advice to any [Manchester United] fan right now is to buy a PlayStation, buy players like Sancho, even Messi ... No one in this team deserves to play right now." Patrice Evra [Sky Sports]

"He’s [Zinedine Zidane] a spectacular coach. The way he fits us is like a glove. He is ideal for Real Madrid. Zidane could be like Ferguson or Wenger in England." Luka Modric [COPE]

"That analogy from Carlo [Ancelotti] was more just an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, one touch finishes. It was not to say that I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi but that there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game (such as) one touches finishes and being in the right place to score. He mentioned it to me before he made those comments to the press. So I had a YouTube of his goals and watched like a 15-minute reel of them and obviously a lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement. I am still learning so I try to take it in." Dominic Calvert-Lewin

“It’s honestly a big honour to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I still remember the first time I met him, I was walking down the hallway and I was like, oh snap, be cool. But he's a really genuine guy - he calls me Texas Boy." Weston McKinnie [ESPN]

"I compare him [Steven Davis] with the type of players football people prize like Xavi or Iniesta." Mauricio Pochettino [Sky Sports]