The Week in Quotes

"Many things go through your head because these are moments you rarely live." Atlanta United forward and the 2018 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player Josef Martinez after helping Atlanta win MLS Cup, the city's first major championship in 23 years

"Obviously we have a familiar foe in Sweden. It's a good group and I'm excited to get this thing started!" USA head coach Jill Ellis reacts to seeing the Stars and Stripes drawn in the same group with Sweden for the fifth consecutive tournament

"There are still some areas where we can improve but I think we’re heading to Abu Dhabi in pretty good form. When there’s a trophy at stake, we’re motivated.” Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric speaks with FIFA.com ahead of the European champions' first match at FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

"The save Allison made, I have no words for that, that was of course a life-saver, I am really proud. There are lot of things he can do. Calm with the ball, helping with our build-up situation, outstanding on crosses. And that save was just incredible." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to goalkeeper Alisson Becker's late save against Napoli that helped his side progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage

"When we won the World Cup and the camera was moving across, some of the players knew that I don’t like to have too much attention on me, so they pushed me forward and were singing. It was a good moment, and I hope I enjoyed it in the best way. I hope that some moments like this will come again, because it was really exceptional. Honestly, it’s been an amazing experience with the national team, both the qualification and the competition in Russia. There was a good atmosphere in the team, I think we really spent a good time together, both in football and outside of football, and when we started to enjoy success, qualifying for the last 16, then the last eight and the semi-final and the final, we enjoyed those wins together." France midfielder Ngolo Kante talks about winning the FIFA World Cup™ with Chelsea magazine

Nigeria's Azeez Abu celebrates after reaching 100 goals scored for his country as he helped the Super Eagles qualify for Paraguay 2019

"No, maybe he misses me! I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy." Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when asked if he misses Lionel Messi, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport

"If you talk in the changing room then people will stop listening then. Talking has to be done on the pitch. Talking has to be done when it is tough. Talking has to be done when the moment is tight and you have to show your personality, stand true and you have to be a leader. I know what I stand for. I know what the club stands for and what the values are. I just try to be me." Denmark and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg speaks with NBC's Pro Soccer Talk about leadership

"My strongest memory is that they have a sign saying 'This is Anfield' and everyone was talking about it, so I was thinking it's very big, you know. I came through the tunnel and I asked, 'Where is the thing?' and they said you missed it and I hadn't noticed it. So in the second half, I'm looking at this small thing and asking, 'is this so special?'" Napoli forward Dries Mertens tells The Times about his first experience playing at Anfield