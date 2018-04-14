The Week in Quotes

"Juve and Roma have shown that they can be tactically superior to Real [Madrid] and Barcelona. They both deserve huge applause, and now Roma must believe that they can go on and win it. I was at the Olimpico on Tuesday and I got emotional. I felt like a Giallorossi fan. Italian football must now lift itself up and build a great future. Bit by bit, a great job can be done." Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo talks about Roma's success in advancing to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, after their come-from-behind victory over Barcelona over two legs

"It's the look. The look before it's gone in, if you slow down a replay or as you have a shot, your head's down and you look and you know halfway if it's going in and as soon as it goes in - the adrenaline. It's hard to explain the feeling, it's one of the best in the world, you're proud of yourself for scoring, you're proud that you're helping team-mates, you're excited, it's all that in one big feeling. England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane speaks exclusively with Sky Sports about the feeling of scoring a goal

"If you can not make that step into retirement in time, then it will hurt someday. Philipp Lahm, for example, has made the jump very well. For me, in 2006, after the World Cup third-place playoff match, it was very clear that it was time to leave the national team. And in 2008, I could have hung on for another two or three years, but for what? At some point, it's time to decide to jump. I would not overreact to what happened. Buffon's career is not rated on this red card or because he did not win the Champions League. He was a world champion and world-class goalkeeper. These are the things that count." Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn speaks with Bild about Gianluigi Buffon's legacy after the Italian and his club Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League by receiving a red card at the end of the second leg in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid

"Honestly, I was never trying to break a Guinness World Records title, but the record has made me very happy. The fact that a Uruguayan from the town of Minas can become the only player in the history of football to do this is something that makes me proud. I’ve really enjoyed all of the positive attention this record has brought. Perseverance is everything. Set goals for yourself. No one can take your dreams away, but you are the only one who can make them happen." Former Uruguay international Sebastian Abreu talks about his Guiness World Record for most professional football teams played for by an individual (26)

Portugal and Real Madrid ​forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring a penalty kick to send the holders to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

“I have a lot of respect for Buffon, the words he has said about me, and what I’ve said about him. He is a great goalkeeper and I hope this is not his last Champions League appearance, he is one of the best goalkeepers ever.” Ronaldo also sang Buffon's praises after Real Madrid and Juventus' two-legged quarter-final

“Why not? Already, he is being compared to Messi and Ronaldo. And I believe that those that are comparing him have gone through to check statistically. The last person that won it was George Weah and if someone else from Africa can win it, then it’s a blessing and it shows that our [African] players are really growing.” Nigeria legend Emmanuel Amuneke tells Goal that he believes Egypt and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah can be The Best.

"When we arrived, everything was so familiar — but also just a little bit different. For the first time ever, I entered the stadium through the visitor’s entrance. I sat in the visitors changing room, something I had never done before in my senior career. Even walking out to the warm up, I had to correct myself to step onto the other side of the pitch. When I did, I looked up at the stands and all the supporters stood up and started clapping for me. It made me very emotional. I started to get goose bumps all over, and I couldn’t hide the tears in my eyes. Eighteen years, it’s a long time. That’s how long I was at Borussia. It was my life. And I was proud that the fans there still welcomed me. Leaving the pitch that night, though, I felt the difference. Monchengladbach will always be special to me. Monchengladbach will always be the place that shaped my career and that eventually allowed me to live every kid’s dream of playing at the Camp Nou." Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen writes in The Players' Tribune about returning to play against his boyhood club Borussia Monchengladbach

“We just have to cross our fingers and hope that someone comes along with half of his ability. That would already be enough. I will never get tired of eulogising about Leo. He’s not just a great player; he’s a great person, a great human being. That’s the kind of thing we must never tire of praising. And when he gets on that field… well, then we could end up speaking for a whole year about Messi. He evolves with every game. Leo is a living legend and we must treat him with so much respect.” FIFA Legend Ronaldinho speaks exclusively with Yahoo Sport UK about Lionel Messi

“When I joined Atletico, I was ten years old and it's my house. I was lucky to debut, to play, to score goals... it's always been my home. I can have many houses, but only one home. I've been part of an Atletico side that is always able to fight for titles and it'll always be my home. It has been for my whole life. This is my last season at the club – it was not an easy decision, but under the circumstances, it's maybe for the best. I want to continue playing somewhere else. I feel good.” Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres announces that he will be leaving the club in the summer

"I am happy, I’m the highest‑scoring British person in the J.League ever and Gary Lineker was here, so that’s an achievement." Former England forward Jay Bothroyd talks about playing for Japanese J.League side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in an interview with The Guardian