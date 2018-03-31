The Week in Quotes

"I feel young. I feel like Benjamin Button. I was born old, and I will die young." Newly-signed Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his official presentation press conference​

"If the Moroccan players have taken confidence and tell themselves that they can write the history of African football [in Russia], they can do it. They're a technical team, tactical, and they have a manager who they listen to. That's the thing that's really good. Frankly, I take my hat off to this team, that they never give anything up." Former Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf tells Arryadia that Morocco can be a success at Russia 2018

"Brazil are definitely one of the favourites for the World Cup. The Brazilians are very emotional, and they hold football in such a high regard, it gives them such a zest for life and has an almost spiritual meaning for them." Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes Brazil will challenge for the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy​ at Russia 2018

"Harry Kane is, of course, a very important player for England because he's the best player in the world." Korea Republic forward Son Heungmin gives the highest praise of Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane, speaking with Sky Sports News

"I'm not afraid of Wolfsburg and I know my dressing room is not. Let's bring it on and hopefully I don't give birth pitchside." Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes, who is pregnant with twins, talks about facing Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals with BBC Sport

"It doesn't just make a difference to your body, but I strongly believe that what we do to the earth, we get it paid back. I was waking up in the morning with so much energy, whereas before I used to be that person that would snooze the alarm​ five times before I got out of bed. As a professional athlete you have to be very, almost technical with what you eat and make sure your intakes are on point every day." Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin discusses his move to a vegan diet with The Players' Tribune

Germany defender Jerome Boateng speaks with Goal about winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil​

“At about 12 years old, I was told that I would never play for my country. That was told to me by an England coach at that time of a lower level. I was trying to get into an academy and they said to me: ‘You are too small, you are not strong enough and you will never play for your country.’ Thirty years on, I made 115 appearances for my country, I captained my country, I played in three World Cups and I had a pretty good career. So my message to young kids out there: there might be difficult times, there might be difficult moments, but believe in yourself, have fun, enjoy yourself and just love the game.” England legend David Beckham speaks about his career with reporters at a charity event in Indonesia

“For me he is the biggest young talent in Europe. It's amazing to watch him. And the most important thing is that, in big games, he always shows the best side of himself. So, I think we’ve seen it already this year, but in the next year he will become, for me, one of the best in the world or maybe the best. It depends on him.” Spain defender Javi Martinez speaks exclusively with Goal about team-mate Marco Asensio

“My brother Assis, Rivelino, Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo. Diego Maradona was special, too. I always enjoyed watching him, including everything he did even before the matches. He was the most playful; the one I liked the most in that sense of playing with the ball. Maradona could dribble at speed towards the goal. He had such a different technique from everyone else. I couldn’t do keepy-uppies with oranges like he did, though – my mother didn’t want me to waste food!” Ronaldinho talks about his childhood footballing idols in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

"An amazing feeling... I felt jitters in my stomach. You know that everyone watched the game at home, full of suspense. So that's amazing and that gives me a fantastic feeling. I'm proud, I know my family is proud [too] and hopefully a part of Holland too. That's what you do it for and I hope to do it more in the future." Justin Kluivert talks about making his debut for the Netherlands in a 3-0 victory over Portugal in their international friendly

"Success is not a destination. Success for Iceland is not Russia this summer. Success is a continuous journey in the right direction. It's hard when you have success not to get carried away, and that is why we have to be careful not to get carried away with the success we've had. We have a clear identity of how we want to play, how an Icelandic national team player should be, what qualities and values he should have, and we should stick to that." Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson speaks with the Men in Blazers podcast ahead of the nation's first ever World Cup appearance at Russia 2018