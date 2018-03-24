The Week in Quotes

"I have seen in many places in the world that people want this to be a good World Cup for me. The truth is I find this amazing, that in different parts of the world people want Argentina to win, and that people want me to be champion, it's amazing." Argentina star Lionel Messi speaks with La Cornisa about the support he has felt as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ approaches

"We will dedicate our sport centre to Davide because it was his home, it will be called Centro Sportivo Davide Astori (Davide Astori Sports Centre) and it is only the first initiative that will keep alive the memory of a special person." Fiorentina President Mario Cognigni tells Premium Sport that the club will rename their training ground after the late David Astori

"I am a coherent and responsible person. That's enough to explain my presence here. I've always been able to unite this squad and I'd like people to see my presence here under this point of view. Many youths will thrive, some of them are ready and will have their chance to shine. I am here for Astori as well, it's another reason why I wanted to be here." Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on his reasons behind his return to the national team

Germany's Thomas Muller captures (from L-R) Sandro Wagner, Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich enjoying a light moment during a gym session

“I could not be much happier. Pep Guardiola tactically brings a gift that is second to none in the world. When we go to the pitch and see what [Guardiola’s tactics] trigger, then a light goes on." Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan talks with RTL about manager Pep Guardiola's influence at the club

"I think of the best player as someone who is well rounded, and that's Sunny. If there were ten replica Sunnys, it would be the best team in the world. She's so versatile, but so good at each position that she plays. She's just so composed on the ball, so smart." Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle on team-mate and USA midfielder Andi Sullivan, speaking with Goal

“Coming to play in the United States, it is only fitting for me to join the most successful team in Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy." Zlatan Ibrahimovic​ talks about his move from Manchester United to the Los Angeles Galaxy, speaking with the MLS club's official website

"No, it's not for me. [Laughs] That’s not for me. I'm going to make music, I'm going to do my second passion. Enjoy time with my friends. But I do not see myself as a coach, working with football... I do not see myself like that." Ronaldinho responds to a question by Metro about his potential to become a coach one day

"I think he is a type that can adapt to anything. Give him a ball, then the ball will speak for him wherever he is. Christian is a type that just gets better from dealing with better football players. When looking at the players that play centrally for Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​none of them are better than Christian. Luka Modric came from Tottenham to Real Madrid, and he was not as good as Christian." Denmark head coach Age Hareide talks about star midfielder Christian Eriksen with Ritzau

“I was very young when I decided. Players often take their time to consider their options and make the right choice, but for me the choice was clear. I wanted to follow in my father's footsteps. He was captain of the national side in the past. 'I could well have chosen to play for Spain or France. I played for the French under-21 team, but I realised very quickly that in my heart I wanted to emulate my father.” Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang speaks with the club's website about why he chose to play for Gabon over France and Spain

"Messi this message is for you, and it's something you already have to know in advance. You have to go deep, deep inside of you to find all the strength you have inside. Messi, be a warrior." Oprah Winfrey gives Argentina and Lionel Messi some advice ahead of the World Cup, speaking with Revista Pronto

"In the end, football is a long trip. You win. You lose. You embarrass yourself. You make mistakes. You laugh, you cry. You do dumb things to pass the time. Maybe you and your teammates even set an assistant coach’s motorcycle on fire (before buying him a brand new one, of course … I’ll leave that story for another time!) Hopefully, you grow from a boy to a man. This is what makes sports beautiful, for me. It’s all just one long story." Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique writes in The Players' Tribune