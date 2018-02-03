The Week in Quotes

"Messi plays another sport. For Messi to score three goals (in any given game) is normal." * Carlos Tevez talks about Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi with ESPN Argentina*

"It’s a World Cup year. Every Mexican player worldwide dreams of going to the World Cup. We have to do everything we can to draw the coach’s eye."

Mexico and LA Galaxy midfielder Giovani dos Santos looks ahead to a big season in his career with Russia 2018 on the docket in the summer*

"It’s a bit of parasite football then. They can prey and feed on our mistakes then. I don’t blame them for that and they are very good at it. On the break they have quality." Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy gives a unique analogy to his opponents’ tactics after his side’s 1-0 home defeat by Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers

Australia’s Tim Cahill returns to the place where he began his club career*

"This is something that has been a dream for many, many years. There were times we said, ‘This dream is not going to happen—there’s too many bumps in the road. But we never gave up." Former England captain David Beckham announces the launch of a Major League Soccer (MLS) club in Miami, where he will be a co-owner

"In modern football you have to have influence on the game when you don't have the ball. In modern football it's all about transition. Manchester City may have the best team in the world. They may have the best possession, but they also score the most goals out of transition. I go to the World Cup with only one thing that counts - to survive the first round. If I didn't have confidence in (getting to the next round of World Cup), I wouldn't be sitting here." New Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk speaks in his first press conference since taking the job

"Bruce Arena made decisions that cost us going to the World Cup. And I don't have a problem saying it, because we had the right group of guys. I’m convinced if they would have kept Jurgen and not done such a drastic change, I think we would have qualified. I know we would have qualified." Stoke City and USA defender Geoff Cameron speaks with The New York Times about his country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup

New Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talks about why he decided to join the North London club from Borussia Dortmund



“The time has come to confront our ghost. This is how we prepare for a World Cup. Let's face Germany in Berlin, the first time we’ve met them since the 7-1. That happened and, once we accept it, it will hurt less. That is the truth. Now we are writing a new chapter.” Brazil head coach Tite speaks about scheduling a World Cup preparation match with Germany

"Let's say that right now, City are favourites. Compared to the past, it's going to be even harder for everybody to win the Champions League for one simple reason: everybody is getting better.” *Carlo Ancelotti talks about the favourites for this season’s UEFA Champions League, speaking with Corriere dello Sport*

"I have a house and do not know what my neighbours do. I look after my family and my dogs. I say hello to them and wave but that's it. It's not my problem." Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on whether or not he’ll have to worry about facing Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez

“In doing all my coaching studies and badges, I have never, ever, had any training module that says: ‘If it’s women this is how you coach, and if it’s men that is how you coach.’ We are talking about football. Obviously men and women have specific characteristics but the only real difference is physical, athletic.” France women’s national team coach Corinne Diacre speaks with The Guardian

“The last was a series, Game of Thrones. We watched the seven seasons. We were so focused, all the coaching staff, we were so focused. It was football, and then Game of Thrones.” Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino tells BBC Radio 5 live about his most recent television series interest

“Linda is one of the most promising talents of women’s football at this moment. This move will ensure that South African players start to get recognised. Linda deserves this next step in her career. She has proven herself at the Olympics in Rio on a global stage. This contract opens doors for the world of women’s football to get to know her.” Houston Dash coach Vera Pauw on signing South Africa midfielder Linda Motlhalo