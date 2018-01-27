The Week in Quotes

"I like night games. Fans can go out in Liverpool afterwards. It's a better time to play football than at 12. I'm hungry at 12." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about his preference of kick-off times in a pre-match press conference ahead of his club's FA Cup fourth round match against West Bromwich Albion

"We have always said that Robin is more than welcome at Feyenoord and we are very happy that he now joins the squad. It is beautiful and special that after Dirk Kuyt and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, among others, an icon returns to Feyenoord. With his enormous experience and great qualities as a player he can definitely be of great value to the team." Feyenoord’s technical director Martin van Geel on Robin van Persie’s return to Rotterdam

"I'm thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England. I want to do something innovative. I think I'm prepared for the challenge." Brazil legend Ronaldo tells Folha de S. Paulo about a possible new project in his career in football

"You have to enjoy him. We have been able to live his era. I have suffered because of him and I know what that is like. Now I can enjoy it. It is an event to watch him every day. He is the best player there is and there ever will be." Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde talks about Lionel Messi after Barcelona's 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis in La Liga

"When you're against Messi, who...who......well, we don't know what to say any more..."

Betis winger Joaquin is lost for words when describing Messi after the defeat, per Sid Lowe in The Guardian*

Canada captain Christine Sinclair receives the honour of Officer of the Order of Canada

"When they told me that Cristiano, Cantona, David Beckham had all worn it, just thinking about that number seven sets you off dreaming in your head with ideas about lifting the Champions League trophy and winning the Premier League title. So yes, I’m fulfilling a dream and I hope to give my very best and win many trophies at this club.”

New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez speaks with the club's official website about the significance of wearing the No7 shirt*

"You like the ones at the top. They are so nice and so orange and so round and so full of juice. When you see a tree with amazing oranges at the top of the tree and then you cannot get there and you say, 'I got the lower ones because I don't like the ones at the top'. But you can't get there, so you say 'I don't want to go there' or 'I prefer the other ones'. I think it reminds me a little bit of that story." Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gives an analogy for the Sanchez signing

"Well, honestly, I was here much longer than I thought I would be. I knew I was coming to a place where it was going to be difficult to get playing time. And I came with the mindset of, let’s see if I can have the chance to win something in Europe." Argentina and Barcelona's Javier Mascherano speaks with Gerard Pique for The Players' Tribune about his time at the club after announcing he will be leaving to play in the Chinese Super League for Hebei China Fortune

"Masche, after so many matches and moments together, words are not enough. You know I'm going to miss you, it will be strange to come to the dressing room and not see you sitting by my side. But we are going to the national team soon." *Messi posts a farewell message to Mascherano on his Instagram account*

"I think he's one of the best players in the world now. He had a very good season with Roma, and he's doing even better with Liverpool now. Many people did not expect that he would do as well as he is doing now. I am so proud of him. I love him so much. I think he will be top scorer in the Premier League." LAFC defender Omar Gaber speaks with ESPN about Egypt team-mate Mohamed Salah

*Leganes' official Twitter account promises its fans to make a certificate for them to get the day off after their historic win at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey*

"I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it. his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision." New Arsenal signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks with the club's official website about the prospect of playing alongside Mesut Ozil

"It's the best thing that can happen to a player. Being able to play at the World Cup is already the best, but then to raise the trophy to the sky is a dream."