The Week in Quotes

"Thank you, my God, for this life you gave me, family, friends and my first profession. After almost three decades dedicated to football, I say goodbye to my biggest dream, dream come true.** I did what I most loved professionally for 20 years, and ten as a basic training. I lived intensely this dream of children, every moment, trips, victories, defeats, the review, national anthem, the walk in the tunnel, dressing room, field entrance, the soccer shoes I used, the good and bad balls, tributes I won, the stars that I played, those that admired and played and those that only played in the play, but I admire until today!" *Ronaldinho* writes a farewell message after his retirement from football was confirmed this week

"As I always said, I learned a lot by your side. I will always be grateful to you for how easy it was that you did everything to me when I got to the dressing room. I was lucky to share many things with you and I am very happy because, in addition to a phenomenon with the ball, you are a very great person and that is the most important thing. Even if you decide to leave, football will never forget your smile. All the best, Ronnie." Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi pays tribute to Ronaldinho

"It's my responsibility to show that I can still play football. I know what I'm like and I'm not going to come here and not be successful. It's not going to happen. When I decide in my mind that I want to do something, I do it. Almost without realising it as I got into my teens, I played with a distinct style different from other Americans and I never really understood why until I really started to analyse it and realised that I grew up playing with Mexicans and Latinos. I didn't know any other style of football. I was born in Southern California, I grew up talking and playing with Mexicans and it's part of my soul." *Landon Donovan comes out of retirement to sign for Liga MX side Club Leon*

"Maybe we will find somebody who will talk about the defence and say 'no clean sheet' or something like that, but he can blow up my boots." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side's 4-3 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City, speaking on BBC's Match of the Day

"Well, it's astonishing. Look at the hat-tricks. In my career at West Ham, I think I scored about ten or 11 hat-tricks and I was quite proud of that. He's scored eight in a season. His record, so far, in the last two or three years, he's been consistently a good goalscorer and he's got a good knack of scoring the goals." England's hat-trick hero in the 1966 FIFA World Cup™ final Geoff Hurst speaks with Omnisport about current Three Lions forward Harry Kane

"It's special for me . For me, he's the best player in the world. The first impression I got from him was one of humility. I was sat on the bench and he came over with Suarez from training, it was really special when he came to welcome me - it made my hair stand on end." New Barcelona signing Yerry Mina talks with ESPN about meeting Lionel Messi for the first time

*Arda Turan writes a farewell message to Barcelona fans after completing his transfer to Istanbul Basaksehir*

"I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the national team. The challenges we have ahead with the Nations League and qualification for Euro 2020 excite me a great deal. I can't wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year." New Wales manager Ryan Giggs speaks at his opening press conference

"Paulo Dybala is a fine player, but not a champion. Last season he was in great form and compared to Leo Messi, but I had to laugh. Let’s not even joke about such things, please. Leo is on another level.” Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano speaks with Corriere dello Sport about Juventus striker Paulo Dybala

Former English footballer Dion Dublin pays tribute to the late Cyrille Regis, a pioneering black footballer who tragically passed away this week

"He got five international caps but today he would get 60 or 70 at least. I think he was the best centre-forward I’ve ever had and I’ve had some top players. But I also think he was a better bloke than a player. In full flow there wasn’t a better sight in football. Visiting fans took to him. I can remember us playing at Leeds and we were all getting abuse, but he scored two wonder goals and afterwards he got a standing ovation from the Leeds crowd.” Former footballer and manager Ron Atkinson pays tribute to Regis

"Gabriel Batistuta was one of my idols. I loved his playing style. He was a great header of the ball. There is a saying he could shoot with his head. I think there are similarities between my style and his." New Everton signing Cenk Tosun talks about his football idol Gabriel Batistuta

"I just want to prove to people that women's sport is right up there." Australia forward Samantha Kerr speaks with Channel Ten's The Project

"I think I’d retire – at 22. One season and four titles with City and then the World Cup – that would be enough. If it happened, it would be an amazing year, but I don’t think it will happen. I hope, but I don’t think so." Germany and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane speaks with The Guardian about the prospect of a clean sweep with club and country