The Week in Quotes

"At the beginning, I scored one in three or four games, so to win the Golden Boot and score a couple of hat-tricks, it is an amazing feeling. I enjoyed every moment of this tournament. It’s been a great month. It shows that football in England is evolving, we’re good technically and tactically, and we've got fighting spirit. That’s what we will see from English teams [in the future]." England forward and adidas Golden Boot winner Rhian Brewster speaks with FIFA.com after winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

"I know what my legacy is, it is never going to be defined by one result. I hope my legacy will be someone who believed in something and followed it through." Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on his national team tenure ahead of the Socceroos' FIFA World Cup™ play-off against Honduras

"I am very happy for this moment. I am happy because the team helped support me with the City fans and the staff. Thank you very much for everyone. Now, I am enjoying this moment. I am very happy. This moment is once in a lifetime. This [shirt] is for my son. He text me to say: if I score, to bring the shirt to him!" Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero reacts after becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, speaking with the club’s official website

"I think the second half of the season had a real reenergizing feel. And I don’t know if that pushed me to it or what, but my wife and I had just started snipping some on Monday after our game and kept going. And here’s where we’re at right now. It’s just a new do, and I feel ready to rock. So maybe this new do will make them think I’m 22, 23 and sign a longer deal." Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman talks about his new dreadlock-less haircut with The Salt Lake Tribune

"'Well done. You've been superb and deserve all the plaudits you get. How do you improve now?'. We want Rhian Brewster in a successful Liverpool team. We want him firing for the under-23s and, basically, making sure Jurgen [Klopp] is taking notice of his performances - that's all he can do. I think if he's got any dreams and aspirations of playing higher than that level then he needs to play at a consistent level and score goals heavily. That's how first-team managers take note." Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard gives advice to Brewster, speaking with BBC Sport

"My stats don't matter. I am super calm. Nowadays it doesn't count for you journalists if you produce a big performance. You just look at goals, goals, goals. The stats are over there. I won't speak about that, because if you type into Google 'Cristiano goals' there's everything there, so it doesn't affect me at all." The Best FIFA Men's Player 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with reporters after his Real Madrid were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Wembley

"You can’t predict what the outcome, the reaction will be when somebody goes out in front of 75,000. When you do like Marcus did, it gives the coaching staff such a thrill. You see his performance, how well he did, and think: ‘Wow! I wouldn’t have predicted that, he’s just played out of his skin.’ It is almost like an out-of-body experience – that’s what Marcus did." Kenny Swain, who coached forward Marcus Rashford at U-16 level, speaks with The Guardian about the young England and Manchester United star

"I believe that Grohe’s save was even more difficult than Banks’s. As well as Ariel being closer to the goal, Grohe had to measure the position where the header would go, and count on reaction and concentration. It was an extraordinary save. I don’t know how he did it." Former Brazil goalkeeper Joao Leite comments on Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe’s incredible save for Gremio against Barcelona in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, rating it higher than England legend Gordon Banks's against Pele at the 1970 FIFA World Cup™

"I checked the sender's address and saw that it was the same one that had notified me when I had won 50 krone before. I called [lottery organisers] Danske Spil and they confirmed the news to me. The winter holiday will probably be a little more luxurious than planned." Recently-retired forward Tommy Bechmann speaks with Ekstrabladet after winning the Danish lottery

"I was a little bit tired from the 10k. But it wasn’t an opportunity I was going to miss. We knew they were going to be a really good team. So, it was just go out there, work hard, try your best and make it competitive. I think we lost 4-0. To be honest, I didn’t think we did that bad. You could tell Aubameyang was very quick and sharp and I’m honestly not sure if he was putting 100% effort in. He was just a different level." Joe Wear talks with The Guardian about facing Gabon’s Olympic football team while playing for non-league side Heaton Stannington, in an unlikely friendly to help the African side prepare for their London 2012 campaign

"What I’ve seen is that we have come a very long way. When I was growing up, there was no such thing as girls’ football. To play, you had to fight to play with boys teams – and that’s what I did. But although the opportunities for girls who want to play the game are so much better, we still have a way to go. And as the national team, we have a duty to lead that effort and to inspire the next generation." New Scotland women’s national team manager Shelley Kerr*

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy takes to Twitter to complement England’s Phil Foden for his performance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Final

"The pressure they [Peru] must be under is gigantic. It's unthinkable to lose to New Zealand over two legs." New Zealand head coach Anthony Hudson previews their intercontinental World Cup qualifying play-off with Peru, speaking to Newshub

"We have a very humble squad. The Northern Ireland team has a great humility about it and players who have played from a young age together. We have a strong team spirit, a really good work ethic. We have some very good players, but our togetherness is our strength." Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill speaks exclusively with FIFA.com ahead of his nation’s two-legged World Cup qualifying play-off against Switzerland (9 and 12 November)