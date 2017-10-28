The Week in Quotes

"Seven, I hope! That’s my lucky number (laughs). But that’s all in the future, and for now I’m just going to enjoy this incredible moment as much as possible." Winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player 2017 award, Cristiano Ronaldo tells us how many major individual awards he would like to end his career with

"You have to manage 22 totally different players, under this microscope of media interest and with all the fans around and with all the noise and great atmosphere in stadiums. With a heartbeat of 180 because you're running all the time...It is the best job in the world!" German referee Bibiana Steinhaus tells BBC Sport why she loves her job

"Spurs fans liked me. When I heard them singing my name I thought: 'What the f---? Why are they singing for me?' I didn't like that attention. Some players do, but I was embarrassed and thinking: 'Please, please shut up.'" Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Dimitar Berbatov speaks with ESPNFC about his time with Spurs and his lack of desire for the spotlight

"I love my mother so much and this trophy belongs to her. She is the greatest gift I have been given in all my life. I thank my mother and my family - who are celebrating - and all those people who support me in what I'm doing. I'm receiving calls from everyone from everywhere to send me congratulations." Togo's Francis Kone dedicates his FIFA Fair Play Award to his mother, speaking with BBC Sport

"For me, it is getting players to understand about you as a coach, and show that you care about them as people, before you talk about tactics.” Chinese Taipei head coach Gary White speaks with us about their recent rise in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

"He has the know-how and the experience that comes with winning the World Cup, which is priceless for us because we have some mental barriers to break down if we’re going to achieve that." Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez talks about the importance of assistant coach Thierry Henry to the squad

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2017 Lieke Martens reacts to her achievement on social media and congratulates her national team manager Sarina Wiegman for being crowned The Best FIFA Women's Coach

"Since I was a child, I always have liked difficult tasks. Every time I've had to make a choice, I’ve followed my nature. I’m the kind of person who always wants to face hard challenges, almost impossible ones. Playing as a goalkeeper is a consequence of my character and nature." Italy and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon speaks after winning the inaugural The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

"When Gigi Buffon made his debut for the national team, I was 14 years old. At the time I was already playing for Roma, but not with the national team. I made my debut for the national youth teams at 16. It was a dream, something very difficult to achieve, but fortunately I’ve been able to achieve it for many years. It seems to me that I’ve done something incredible, never mind Gigi who’s been doing it for 20 years. The national was and is something unique for a player, and what Gigi has done will remain unrepeatable forever." Italy and Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi talks about Buffon's achievements on the Italian national team's Twitter page

"He can be like Ronaldo or Messi if he believes in himself and continues working hard, then he can live up to that level. Kane is good, very good. I think he can still improve too because he is young and there are a lot of possibilities ahead for him." Former National Basketball Association champion and avid football fan Kobe Bryant talks about Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane's potential, after watching Spurs beat Liverpool 4-1

"Fighting for silverware is in the DNA of this club. Believing that we’re going to win a trophy is what motivates me, my staff and my players, because we mustn’t forget that they’re the ones competing every weekend out on the pitch. Believing in victory is what drives this sport, and it’s what makes it so magical." Real Madrid head coach and winner of The Best FIFA Men's Coach award Zinedine Zidane reflects on his and the club's recent achievements

