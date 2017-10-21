The Week in Quotes

"I would go for Ronaldo. All three are amazing players but in the last year Cristiano won La Liga, the Champions League again and finished top scorer for the fifth season. His ability to stay at the top year after year is very impressive." Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt tells us **who he would pick to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

"I asked for his shirt. He's a big role model of mine, watching him when I was growing up. It's a nice shirt to get and frame. I gave him my shirt – I don't know what he'll do with it. We just said: 'See you in a couple of weeks.'" Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo after facing Real Madrid

"He is a golden boy and he's been doing very well. He's a great player and has all the qualities to become one of the big names in football. Hopefully, I can do for him the same thing that Messi has done for me." Neymar on Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe

"I spent three years with Messi. He was also my roommate so we spent a lot of time together. We spoke about a lot of things, a lot of it about girls because at that time, I was 17 and Messi was 16 and we liked to talk about that. He had two characters: off the field he was very calm, very quiet, he doesn't like talking too much. On the field, he was different. If someone told me at that time that Messi would one day be the best player in the world, possibly ever, it would've been a surprise, we would've laughed and said it was false." Oriel Riera talks with Goal about his former room-mate Lionel Messi

"Before, there was Di Stefano; now it's Zidane. In Spain, they love these players who have gone down in history, who show an affinity with their club. As a player, he won the European Cup. Then he became a coach, and he won them another European Cup. Imagine what the name Zidane means in Madrid! He's a Real legend." Luis Fernandez talks about the success of his French compatriot Zinedine Zidane

"In some ways, I look up to as a sportsman. His work rate and the effort he puts in is immense. MMA is something that I may want to get into after football. I spent some time over the summer doing a lot of kickboxing and I just felt that it was something I enjoyed doing a lot." Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson reveals to Arsenal Magazine that he is already eyeing up a potential career change

"Every game is decisive from now on. That's what makes a World Cup so appealing after all. But I think the team can do it. So, boys: keep working hard with love, passion and commitment and always believe in your dreams." FIFA World Cup winner Lucio hands some advice to Brazil's FIFA U-17 World Cup side, who are into the India 2017 quarter-finals

"The best is just one. If you want Kevin to be considered one of the best, he has to win titles. We are here to help him achieve that. But he is one of the best. It would be a dream for me, I would love all the players – not just Kevin – to achieve the level of Messi." Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compares the talents of Kevin de Bruyne and former player Lionel Messi

"It's happening now so it's just an outstanding feeling and I think all of the players and the people of Iceland are really proud of it. We'll be looking forward to going to Russia now and obviously seeing the hand clap at a World Cup!" Gylfi Sigurdsson on Iceland's historic qualification for Russia 2018 and the prospect of seeing their iconic 'thunder clap' celebration with the fans

"He was not a big player physically, but his ability in passing, taking free-kicks, shooting from distance, play-making was the best in the world at that time." Park Jisung reflects on facing Andrea Pirlo with Goal

"Lieke Martens did a very good job in the EURO and I like to see her play. I had the opportunity to play with her in Sweden, and she is a player that likes to get on the ball and go forward." Having been voted as the world's top women's player on five occasions, Marta explains why the Netherlands star would be a great winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player award

"He is an inspiration for the new generation, a machine of success with individual trophies and collective success. He is a great leader and a great personality too." France captain Hugo Lloris explains what Cristiano Ronaldo means to many fans around the world

"Gigi is an extrovert. He's always smiling and there are no airs and graces about him. He's always a role model for his team-mates, both young and old alike." Giorgio Chiellini gives an insight into long-time team-mate Gianluigi Buffon, who is up for the The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

"I like to see myself as a winner and you often look back and regret the trophies you lost as much as celebrate the ones you won. I would have been gutted to get to the end of the career without the Champions League." Frank Lampard reflects on his career, and winning the UEFA Champions League in 2012, with Planet Football