The Week in Quotes

"In your period I was a ball boy and I gave you balls to play in there. I always asked you for the shirt after the game and you never gave me. Never! I cannot forgive you for that." *Pep Guardiola playfully reminds Gary Lineker of his days as a ball boy at Barcelona when the former England striker was a player at the Nou Camp*

"I want to be one of the best players in the world, so when people put and I see I am close to those players, it is a great incentive to get closer and go to the next step." **Harry Kane explains that The Best nominees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are inspiring him to reach the next level

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirms he suffered a broken rib after being involved in a road accident on Thursday in the Netherlands

"I think it can have a benefit because the lads might just one per cent more get into areas because they're thinking they can have a little bit of fun watching their GIF back. It's a bit of fun, hopefully people take it in the right way." Bristol City manager Lee Johnson speaks with the BBC about his club’s creative goal announcements on their Twitter account

"I have nostalgia for Italy and this is without doubt. I have in my head not to stay abroad for so long. Once done some nice and formative experiences, I for sure will return to Italy.” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reveals to Raido Rai that he will return to his homeland before too long

"I got to the corner flag, looked at the crowd and then the noise hit me — like a lion’s roar. I knew then that I was going to be a part of this club’s history, forever." Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero writes in The Players’ Tribune about scoring Seattle Sounders’ first ever goal in MLS

*Michy Batshuayi took to Twitter after scoring an injury-time winner for Chelsea at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League*

"I remember we played against Milan in Milan and Pirlo was at the centre of everything that they had done. And the manager played Jisung Park on him as a man-marking job, I’m sure Pirlo woke up the next morning, he looked at the bottom of his bed and expected to see Jisung Park there. He was that good. Whatever the manager set out for him to do, whether it was to defend against somebody, stop someone playing, or go in there and make a difference in the opposing team’s box, he’d carry that out." Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand remembers former team-mate Park Jisung’s performance against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, speaking with BT Sport

"When the news came through, I grabbed my phone and I’d already received ten WhatsApp messages. Imagine what it must be like for Leo Messi! He mustn’t be able to touch his phone!" Universidad de Concepcion’s Alejandro Camargo tells FIFA.com his reaction after learning his wonder strike against O’Higgins had been named as one of the ten candidates for the FIFA Puskás Award 2017.

“Now my wife is so jealous -- and his wife too. No, I think it's unbelievable. You know, it's Harry Kane. He has unbelievable skills in front of goal. He has something special. That is why he is one of the best.” Manager Mauricio Pochettino** jokes that his love for striker Harry Kane has made his wife jealous after Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 win at APOEL in the UEFA Champions League

Manager Carlo Ancelotti posts on his Twitter account after parting ways with Bayern Munich

“The arrival of players like Neymar and Mbappe has taken us to the next level, as they are phenomenal players, rare players that very few teams can boast. They already feel at home here and both are having a great start to the season. One of our objectives is to win the Champions League. Players like them give us a greater chance. You know that each time you get the ball to them it can result in a scoring chance. They are players who can make the difference. Neymar has shown over the last three of four years that he's one of the top three players in the world. It's still amazing to see what these players are capable of doing once you give them the ball." Marco Verratti speaks with Paris Saint-Germain’s official website on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Champions League ambitions

"I admire many footballers, especially creative midfielders as that’s my style of play as well. My real idol has always been Zidane. I always watched his games and wanted to play like he did.” Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil tells Hypebeast about his football role model