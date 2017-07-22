The Week in Quotes

"I start over again, on a new adventure. I've taken this time to consider it, to reflect and I needed this time to be able to join this club, step by step, with tranquility, serenity and to understand the role which I was most suited to.

"I will try to make myself fully available, from the youth academy through to the president. I expect a rosy, beautiful future. I'll pick a perfect role so that I am able to make this a great team and a great club." *Francesco Totti reveals in an interview with Roma's official website that he has accepted a club director role after his playing career came to a close at the end of last season *

"My first Sunday League team manager was a man called Dennis Schofield, who was a milkman. He was on the way home from his milk round, stopped off, seen me playing football for my primary school, watched me play, approached my mum, and said ‘I understand you’re the mum of Ryan, does he play for a team?’

"‘No, he doesn’t. ‘Can he come down for a game on Sunday? ‘Yeah he’d love to’, then my mum introduced me to Dennis, picked me up, went to the game, dropped me off, and he did that for the next two-three years, looked after me, and someone that still works to this day at Deans .

"He very often volunteers, not getting paid, and just my best mate, I met that Sunday. My best mate to this day, so it’s not only learning about football, you’re meeting friends as well." Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs talks about an important figure in his life during the early days of his playing career, speaking with The Independent

England manager Mark Sampson sings the praises of his team after their 6-0 victory over Scotland in their opening group match at UEFA Women's EURO 2017, the biggest margin of victory in the competition's history

"This morning I had a moment of weakness, a ‘fall’, but then I thought about it again. If I had decided to go through with this gut-feeling it would have been a catastrophic choice and I’ve gone with my gut-feeling too many times in my career.

"I had a sudden feeling of missing my family and I got too emotional. But now I want to have a fantastic season. I’ve already lost seven kilos and I am fully motivated. Don’t be irritated by all this, in two games’ time we will forget all about this." New Hellas Verona signing Antonio Cassano speaks in a press conference about how he initially wanted to quit football, but then decided to change his mind

"I am ready for this. I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not? I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say -- that we have to win, but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult." Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho tells ESPNFC that he wants to stay at the club for the long term

"It was too much to take in. There are no words to describe how you feel when you see so many people there to support you." Santa Fe's Leicy Santos describes playing in the grand final of Colombia’s new Liga Aguila Femenina

"It's not easy to beat Barcelona's midfield when they were at their peak. You have (Sergio) Busquets, Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta. I mean, maybe there have been better players but that midfield – it was like a joke." Tennis star Andy Murray chats football with Sky Sports and talks about his admiration for Barcelona

"At first, I was embarrassed to speak to him. Nowadays, it's more natural. Sometimes, when we are missing a guy, he participates in the training matches and ends up being the best player." Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro tells ESPN Brazil that he was intimidated by coach Zinedine Zidane when he first arrived at the club

"I'll dedicate my first Champions League match to him. He's never been to Leipzig, and I'll invite and gift this match to him. He always believed in me. He told me early on that I will play in the Champions League one day." Guinea international Naby Keita tells Bild about his father's belief in him and that he will fly him out to his first Champions League match with RB Leipzig

“I took a lot of risks but I did it because of the immense passion I have for football. If my academy has become an example for others then that’s a very good thing. I had a great career as a player and I’m very happy with what I achieved but this is the second part. My mission now is to help others achieve their dreams, in football and in life." Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi speaks with the Guardian about winning the Romanian league as manager of Viitorul Constanta and his passion for youth development for club and country

"When you think of AC Milan, you naturally think of the team's history, of all those champions who have worn the famous team colours. I think of Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini, Nesta, Tassotti. I admire them for what they have given to football and this club. They are legends. I arrive today to start writing a new page in the Rossoneri history and in my career. The challenge begins now, a new adventure starts today together with colleagues who, like me, are so hungry to win." New AC Milan signing shares his thoughts on joining the Rossoneri on his Instagram page