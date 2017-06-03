The Week in Quotes

“Obviously it’s a great feeling, but I’m not here to focus on myself, I’m here to help the team win games. Everyone put their heart on the line and gave everything they had and you can see that in the result. It was a great win.” Speaking after their emphatic Round of 16 victory over New Zealand, 17-year-old USA striker Josh Sargent told FIFA.com that helping the Stars and Stripes stay deep into the FIFA U-20 World Cup remains his focus, despite four goals to his name at Korea Republic 2017

"James has his reasons and we have to respect them. If he doesn't feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him. If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay. Obviously, he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things. He has the potential to play for Real Madrid, but he has his reasons and we must respect them." In the build-up to Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Cristiano Ronaldo told Spanish broadcaster LaSexta that he hopes Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez will not move away from the Spanish giants this summer

"When one story ends, another always begins. There’s no point looking backwards. The future is ahead of us. We’re going to go back to our clubs, work hard… and come back stronger, in the hope that one day, we are lucky enough to experience something like this again." Speaking to FIFA.com after defeat to Portugal in the Round of 16, Korea Republic midfielder Lee Sangheon pointed to brighter days ahead for himself and his team-mates after seeing their FIFA U-20 World Cup dreams come to an end on home soil

“Before I went to Juventus, I made a final promise to the board at Barcelona. I said: ‘You’re going to miss me.’ I didn’t mean as a player. Barça have plenty of incredible players. What I meant was they were going to miss my spirit. They were going to miss the care I had for the dressing room. They were going to miss the blood I spilled every time I put on the shirt.” Ahead on Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Juventus right-back Dani Alves revealed to The Players’ Tribune website what he said to Barcelona officials before joining the Italian giants this season

“There is money to back the manager and the sporting director. The key ingredients are already in place at this club, you can expect the team to be strengthened, but we won’t be spending £100 million just because Manchester City has spent £100 million. I have worked in a company that was involved in a $1 billion buyout and it didn’t quite work out. I have lived through a lot of merger and acquisition activity, and what I have learned over the years is that it is not how much you pay, but what you get for your money.” Set to formally begin his new role as Liverpool chief executive, Peter Moore tells The Guardian that the Reds will not get into a spending race with their English Premier League rivals

“I’m very pleased with our performance. We were very scared of France, especially after that defeat at the European Championships. But we all played well. We’re savouring the moment, though we’ll have to start thinking about the next match soon.” After starring in his side’s impressive Round of 16 win over France, Italy goalkeeper Andrea Zaccagno tells FIFA.com that his focus is on the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

"We have put ourselves in a good position in the group and have got an opportunity to strengthen that. They will be a different proposition from what we faced when we played them in Belfast, but we believe we have the quality to get a result out there." Ahead of their FIFA World Cup™ qualifier in Baku on 10 June, Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis underlined the importance of earning a result versus European zone Group C rivals Azerbaijan

“The Germany squad is packed with an amazing amount of talent. They might be young but they’ve shown what they can do on the international stage and in the Bundesliga, and they’ll be looking to back that up now in the Confederations Cup. For many of them, it will be their first major championship with their 'A' national team, which at same time, means a great responsibility as they will be representing the current world champions.” Former Brazil captain Cafu weighs up the chances of FIFA World Cup holders Germany at this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup, in a conversation with FIFA.com

"That is an assessment we continue to make as we move into the future, and who knows what the future holds. This is a two-year deal, so we are looking at at least the next two years. Again, at some point of course, we will have to transition to the era beyond Arsene and that is not a sentimental connection that we have, that is a connection that is driven by what is best for the football club... Arsene would not make this commitment, if he did not believe he could push this club forward." Following the announcement that Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year contract as Arsenal manager this week, Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis told the club's official website that the Frenchman’s time in North London may extend beyond the term of his new deal

"It seems that each time I was ready to shine for the national team, I was struck by injuries. I missed the 2011 Asian Cup and 2014 World Cup qualifying campaigns due to physical problems. But last year's injury was so severe that I was at the point of calling time . I worked so hard and gradually I have come back and got fit to play." China PR winger Yu Hanchao reveals his long road back to fitness in a conversation with FIFA.com

"He's a decisive player wherever he plays. It's one thing to see him from the other side, but it will be another thing to see him in training and witness what he can do -- I have never coached a player of his calibre. Sometimes, it can be true that he's on the wing a little too much, perhaps, but that is something I will have to study and see if I can improve." During his unveiling as the new Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde revealed his ideas for getting the best out of Lionel Messi next season