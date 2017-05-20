The Week in Quotes

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: we’re here to win this U-20 World Cup, because we’ve got a great team, we have talented players, and we’re unified and committed – I see that at every training session. We’re desperate to make a name for ourselves, and because of that we can compete with anyone, but obviously, we’ll take one game at a time and approach them all with humility.” Mexico U-20 striker Ronaldo Cisneros tells FIFA.com of his side’s intentions to succeed at Korea Republic 2017

"There's a chance he'll get it in Russia next year. A player like Messi needs to seal his legacy by winning the World Cup. I want him to win it because he deserves it. I admire Messi, I've always admired him. But I also admire Maradona, especially because I played against him several times, in Inter against Napoli and in Argentina versus Germany. He is an artist because he saw what anyone else couldn't see. He knew what he was doing and what he was going to do, even before he got the ball. He was always an artist in the field. Messi is different, he is a perfectionist. He's a great character because he's humble. He has one main quality: he's a great scorer." Speaking to Goal.com, former Germany striker and coach Jurgen Klinsmann is hoping Argentina’s Lionel Messi can add to his illustrious career with victory at next year’s FIFA World Cup™ in Russia

"This is a great season for me. I even think I have had my best season since I arrived here. I do not know if I have reached a new level, it is hard to have that judgement when you are on the pitch. I have always had the same role from my arrival until today - it has not changed. I have always taken responsibility in this team and everyone knows their role. All I want to do is play with the best players in the world - and the best of all is Leo Messi. I dream of becoming the best. I think I can do it, but calmly and quietly - I am not in a hurry." In an interview with France Football, Brazilian star Neymar believes he is currently having his best season with Spanish giants Barcelona

“Taking part in football, the Olympics, is a big thing and it’s more than pride. They suffered so much through the war and never believed they’d ever see Kosovo compete against somebody else. When people see the national team on TV, they cry tears of happiness because they didn’t think they’d see that happening in this generation.” Speaking to FIFA.com, Kosovo striker Atdhe Nuhiu explains what it means for fellow Kosovars to see the national team compete internationally

“I would hope, and he truly deserves it, that he is Germany's Footballer of the Year to end his great career. Since experiencing the Bundesliga up close in the 1970s, I have never seen such a player. That's why I can't get it into my head that Philipp has never been voted Footballer of the Year by journalists. He does not play spectacularly and he does not score many goals, but he has been playing at an incredible level since 2001.” Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes admits his surprise that the retiring Philipp Lahm has never been voted Germany’s Football of the Year during his illustrious career, in a conversation with SID

“Since not all players get to participate in such a tournament, I do hope we can experience what it has to offer and get the best out of it. With some good results, and the strong performances we expect, hopefully it can have an enriching impact on our lives.” A late addition to Iran’s squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, midfielder Omid Norafkan tells FIFA.com is relishing the opportunity to take part in Korea Republic 2017

“What a special career and what a fantastic player. For me, probably the most enjoyable partner throughout my career as a midfielder, the best passer of a ball I've ever played with. You deserve all the accolades you get... I'm very jealous of you having a World Cup winners medal, I'm very jealous of you having league winners medals in Germany and Spain. I couldn't ask for a better midfield partner and when you left, it broke my heart, but you'll always have a special place in this football club and you're always welcome to come and visit.” Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard delivered a heartfelt video message on FC Bayern TV to former Reds team-mate Xabi Alonso ahead of the Spaniard’s retirement at the end of the German Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich

“Throughout my career, I have always followed my heart when taking decisions and that goes for this one too. To me, this feels like the right time to retire. I have had two fantastic years here since returning to Feyenoord, with this season’s title as the absolute pinnacle. I had the dream of winning trophies and becoming a champion with Feyenoord. All my dreams have come true.” After leading Feyenoord to their first Dutch Eredivisie title in 18 years last weekend, veteran striker Dirk Kuyt reveals his reasons for hanging up his boots at the end of the season to the club’s official website

"I think he has everything to become a striker with an exceptional future. He needs to be given time. He enjoys it, he's happy, he's proud. At his age, that's something unique. People are talking a lot about his future. Personally, I hope he'll stay at Monaco to continue showing his qualities, but above all establish himself as a player. We mustn't forget he's just 18 years old. He has time to get to know the top level, even if he's at a club of a very high level. Everyone wants to play for Real, Barça, Juve with time.” Speaking to L’Equipe, former France striker David Trezeguet insists youngster Kylian Mbappe should continue to develop his career with French Ligue 1 champions Monaco, despite growing interest from Europe’s top clubs for the talented teenager

"When I was there , I had as a second coach for Mourinho, and he started doing very well, but I think it’s a big surprise for everybody. He was an amazing player, and he’s smart, he’s intelligent, but the results he’s been having this season are incredible. He can win the league and he can win the Champions League, so they are very, very good results for just two years as a professional coach. So congratulations to Zidane." In an interview with Goal.com, former Real Madrid playmaker Kaka expresses his surprise at the coaching success that Zinedine Zidane has had so far with the Spanish giants

"I try to analyse the realities before I arrived in the club, but you only know the reality when you are inside. The first season is hard. I enjoy the second because in the second, I know I'm not making mistakes. You think you know the players, but you don't. You only know them when you have them in good moments and bad moments. The one I really enjoy to do is the transition from the first to the second season." Reflecting on his maiden campaign as Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho reveals to Omnisport how he enjoys the second season at clubs that he coaches