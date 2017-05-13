The Week in Quotes

“We are more than a group of players, of men, we are a team that gave life to the idea of winning this title to honour the name of our country. We are Brazil, we are five-time champions of the world, I am very happy that we can take that conquest back to our country.” *Brazil captain Bruno Xavier after leading his country to their fifth FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup title in the Bahamas on Sunday, ending an eight-year drought for the South American nation

"For me to win in my first season in England, I am really proud of the achievement. My players showed me great professionalism, commitment, work-rate and will to try to win this league. We have two games to celebrate, then we try to make this season from great to fantastic." Speaking to BBC Sport, Antonio Conte reveals his delight after winning the English Premier League title in his debut season as Chelsea manager

“It is nonsense that I went down on my knees to get this job. I did not have the desire to become national team coach and did not even see myself as a real candidate at first. If others mentioned my name or if Rob Jansen advised the KNVB , that did not happen because I asked them to do so. It would not have been a problem for me had they gone for someone else. But that did not happen. They picked me.” *In an interview with Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Dick Advocaat insists he did not tout himself for the job as Netherlands coach

**Chelsea celebrated being crowned English Premier League champions on Friday after a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion confirmed their sixth domestic league title

"We're convinced we're going to be world champions. That's why we're all here and why we look out for each other. It won't be easy, but that's the reason we're going there – not to just try to get past the first round." Speaking to FIFA.com, a confident Wilter Ayovi believes Ecuador have what it takes to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in Korea Republic in the weeks ahead

“I didn't know how Benzema managed to come out of the corner. I honestly can't remember how many players he left behind. Football is not just about who gets the goals, look at what Benzema did. He has a lot of quality and offers more than just goals. He's a team player.” After leading Real Madrid to next month’s UEFA Champions League final, coach Zinedine Zidane heaps praise on fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema for his role in Isco’s pivotal away goal at city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, second leg, on Wednesday

"I am really excited. It's a new challenge in a smaller league, although I'll treat it like it was the best in the world." FIFA Legend Diego Maradona tells FIFA.com of this enthusiasm at becoming the new coach of United Arab Emirates second-tier side Al Fujairah SC

"Now as a coach, my dream is coming true. I'm standing on the touchline and trying to make my team go far. I'm taking it step by step. I'm not perfect. I'm just human. That's what the players know and everybody around me, too: that I'm just trying my best.” A former player and executive in women’s football, Steffi Jones tells FIFA.com that is relishing her current role as Germany coach

"We all know that this league is just not like the Premier League or the Bundesliga. And, of course, it can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball or just does not have an eye for the team-mate. I don't blame anyone for it, that's my problem - I need to adapt to the league and cope with those situations. If you compare it to Bayern Munich or the national team, the difference is huge. But I knew what I let myself in for. The league is interesting because it's evident everyone can beat everyone. And sometimes things happen you just don't understand. This might be referee decisions or the running paths or passes of a team-mate. It's different than in Europe, but you have to take things as they are.” A few weeks into his spell with Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals the differences he has seen playing in MLS to his time in Europe during an interview with German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and France striker Thierry Henry shows his delight for a team called the Spurs, who hail from San Antonio and play in basketball’s NBA

"I would love to play with him , we all know his qualities. I admired his technique as he was playing in the field, how he dribbled opponents, doing things with great simplicity and making it all very easy. Everyone has seen what a player he was, now he is proving to be good also as a coach." Ahead of next month’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala expresses his admiration for the playing career of former France captain and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in an interview with Sky Sport Italia

"We have done that and the final result is beautiful. Call it a victory for football. A final play is nice, but finals you play to win.” Full of delight after leading Ajax to their first European final in 21 years on Thursday, coach Peter Bosz is eyeing the UEFA Europa League title when they meet Manchester United in the final in Stockholm on 24 May

“We always have the backing of the crowd and all of the Pacific knows what it is like to play in the Solomons. It will be good to have a crowd that is behind the Solomons and a bit more patriotic as well. Coming back home is always a good chance for us to get maximum points, as we plan to do.” Eyeing one last opportunity at FIFA World Cup™ qualification, Solomon Islands veteran Henry Fa’Arodo tells FIFA.com that his side are focused on getting results against Papua New Guinea in next month’s Oceania zone qualifiers