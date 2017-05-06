The Week in Quotes

"The truth is I feel really good. I've prepared myself to be fit for this final stage of the league and the Champions League as well. Obviously, there's a bit of luck as well. I've prepared myself and things have turned out well, not just for me, but for the team, too. That's why I say that, with dedication and hard work, as always, things come naturally. I'm very lucky, and I am from this planet! It's a really big amount of goals, something I didn't expect but it's a reflection of the whole team, of my work as well as that of all the people who work at the club, the fans that always support us and give us this extra motivation." In an interview with Dugout, Cristiano Ronaldo played down suggestions that his performances as a footballer are 'out of this world'

"In every game, I want to show that I deserve to play at this level, despite my age. I work hard every day for this objective. The day I quit, I want people to be sad about it. I don't know if I am achieving it or not, but playing in a team like this undoubtedly helps. The important thing is to be ready when the team needs me. As long as I can do that, I consider myself satisfied and happy. It is not something I think about, nor do I miss having it. I spend so much energy to keep myself in shape and perform well in these games, to be of use to my team-mates." After playing his part by claiming a clean sheet in Juventus’ 2-0 win at Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stated he has no thoughts about retiring and that football fans will be sad when the day comes for him to hang up his gloves

"You could call us pioneers. I'd like to underline that Fiorentina didn’t simply help the women's team: we really are part of Fiorentina. We're not only affiliated, but part of the family, with the same purple on the shirt." On the verge of winning the Italian women’s league title, Fiorentina WFC coach Sauro Fattori underlines to FIFA.com the important relationship his side have with the professional men's club ACF Fiorentina

"Mario is a really good kid, but a bit ruled by his instinct. Apart from when he does something daft, but those can happen when you're young. He has so much quality that, when he started, he should've been at the level of Ronaldo. If he isn't there now, then at least some of that is his own fault. Now, he is 26 years old, and can do a little more." Speaking to TMW Radio, former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini believes Mario Balotelli only has himself to blame for not being at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo

“It’s time for a rest, and then we’ll get back to work again. We’ve got something we can build on now.” Despite seeing their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup campaign end in the group stage, captain Gavin Christie told FIFA.com that hosts Bahamas have gained valuable experience for their future and development as a beach soccer nation

“He’s a 19-year-old kid, but he’s a 19-year-old kid in love with football. A kid that finishes a training session and stays half an hour more every day to take free-kicks and to wait for the opportunity. His mentality – he works, he works, he works. He’s very mature and let’s forget the age because what matters is not age the quality. He trains a lot. He trains, and practises, he enjoys the extra work.” Speaking after Manchester United’s 1-0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final at Celta Vigo - a match won by Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick strike - manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for the England international

"I think you owe it to yourself and your country to be involved as far as you can be. We aren't an island. We can't live just to ourselves. You have to live with other people, and interact with them. Therefore, let's give and do things for others wherever you can. I think it's important to share yourself." A volunteer at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, 90-year-old Beverly Wallace-Whitfield tells FIFA.com why she feels it is important for young people to volunteer

Former English Premier League striker Andy Johnson shows his support for former Everton team-mate Aaron Lennon this week

"Everyone knows that I am from Barça, they know my love for a club where I grew up as a player and as a person. In football, as in life, as in business, everything can be talked about and discussed. In my life as a professional coach, I have two dreams to fulfil. One, coach the selection of my country, Holland . My other wish, my other dream, is to one day coach Barça. That's the truth. I now owe to Everton. We have a very powerful and exciting project and we will reinforce our best to try to reach next season the Champions League." In a conversation with Catalan daily Sport, Everton manager Ronald Koeman revealed his desire to coach his former club Barcelona in the future

"Unai Emery told us to keep working hard, that there is still a chance for the title. Mathematically, everything is still possible. Obviously, it won't be easy because Monaco are very good and there aren't many matches left. But we can't give anything away, we have to keep working harder and harder, for ourselves, for the fans and for everyone at the club. We are working with the aim of winning on Saturday and winning all our remaining matches." In an interview with club’s official website, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler remains confident his side can claim the Ligue 1 title in France this season

“Once in Barcelona, I met Shakira and her children, Salomé was happy because she’s a mega fan of her, and so am I! Haha! Shakira, in a second, said to Milan: ‘Look, she’s the daughter of James!’ And Milan said: ‘I have the James No10 shirt!’” The wife of James Rodriguez, Daniela Ospina, reveals to Colombian magazine Don Juan why Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has a Real Madrid shirt in his house