The Week in Quotes

"I definitely could have won more trophies elsewhere, but my greatest triumph is my loyalty to Roma." Roma legend Francesco Tottitells Marca about the importance of sticking with his boyhood club for his whole career

"I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far, I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon." Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovicposts about his knee injury on Instagram

" my positive thinking, so that you have a good recovery, and come back even stronger. The force is in our will! You have my support, respect and admiration for facing the injury with this warrior spirit of overcoming adversity."

Former FIFA World Cup™ winner with Brazil

Ronaldo posts his support for Ibrahimovic on Instagram*

"My idea is to give back to the community right away, not just when my body packs in. Football has the potential to be an outlet for other girls, just like it was for me. I want to do my bit to make that happen." Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Kimika Forbesspeaks with FIFA.com about adapting to life playing in the new Colombian women's league and giving back to the game

"Ronaldo has always played on the wing, but he has the quality to play in several positions. He could play as an out-and-out striker as he's a great player. And almost 400 goals as a winger - that's something we can't forget. It's an amazing achievement, but he's so good, he could play anywhere." Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidanethinks Cristiano Ronaldo could play any position

"Messi is like that: when you think you have seen it all, he surprises you. Messi surprises me every day, and I am happy for the thought of one day telling my future children: 'I played with Messi'. He is from another planet, and it is amazing that he has already scored more than 500 goals for Barcelona – and that’s not talking about all the assists that he has created for other players to score as well. It is truly incredible." Barcelona defender Lucas Dignedescribes to Goal what it's like to play alongside Lionel Messi on a daily basis

Actress Julia Roberts meets players from Real Madrid and Barcelona after 'El Clasico'

"I told the guys: ‘Either we die on that pitch and come home with the trophy, or we die and don’t return to Milan.’ But, thank God, it all went well and we returned home to Milan with the trophy." *Sameul Eto'oreveals to Sky Italia’s 'E Poi C'e Cattelan' that he gave the pre-match speech ahead of the 2010 UEFA Champions League final when Internazionale beat Bayern Munich 2-0*

"The three strongest players? Messi is the best. Always. Then Iniesta. Then Xavi along with me. I’m still worth the podium now." *Antonio Cassano tells Gazzetta dello Sport he would put himself in a list of the top three strongest players*

"I am not a worse manager because I didn't win the title. I feel as though I'm a better manager than before because I learned a lot and am more experienced." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiolatells Sky Sports he is a better manager, despite not winning any trophies with the club in his first season at the helm

"When I see them do live Instagram videos from inside the locker room before a game, I'd like to take a baseball bat to their teeth. But they're 18 years old, and in 20 years' time, they will find themselves complaining about the youth of today." Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossispeaks with Undici magazine about a pet peeve of his with today's youth culture

"The great thing about Leo is that he never stops surprising you. After so many years, he continues to be the difference. For us, it is an honour and a blessing for the club." Barcelona captain Andres Iniestagives his praise for Messi after the Argentinian scored his 500th goal for the club in a 3-2 win against rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

"They are different sports, but Lionel Messi is able to win a game by himself at any time, exactly how Michael Jordan used to do it. Jordan would get the ball and score in the last second of a game. Therefore, I compare him to Messi." West Bromwich Albion forward Salomon Rondoncompares Messi with basketball great Michael Jordan, speaking with Omnisport