The Week in Quotes

"The only thing I told him was not to regard this as a defeat, but as a learning experience, to get up from this type of situation and move on." Juventus right-back Dani Alves reveals what he said to console former club team-mate Neymar after the Italian side eliminated Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

"It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this." Despite having a four-point lead at the top of the English Premier League, Chelsea manager Antonio Contethinks second-place Tottenham Hotspur are the best team in the league

"If there is one favourite it's more Chelsea because they are on the top of the table in the Premier League and (with) the experienced players they have, and the manager that they have." Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettinothen praises Chelsea and manager Conte ahead of the clubs' FA Cup semi-final meeting at Wembley

"Being a part of a Premier League team like Man City having the resources and the funding to treat the women just as equal, the Premier League is kind of in a league of its own, so the structure and everything is already in place. There's loads of things I can take back to NWSL to help. There are certain standards that can make our league better. With my experience not only on the pitch but off the pitch, I can help women's soccer grow." Manchester City midfielder Carli Lloydpraises the equal status that the women's team has at the club, speaking with the BBC

"Getting Messi's shirt at the end of the game? I was pleased to have the jersey of the best player in the world. My son will be very happy."

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonuccispeaks of his delight in swapping shirts with the Barça star*

"He runs like he's riding a motorbike! He has no respect! Which is good, but at the same time in our locker room he is very calm, polite, never pushes himself in front row."

Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasictells 24 Sata about young superstar and team-mate Kylian Mbappe's qualities** *

"The best song? Don't laugh. But I like Whitney Houston." Celtic defender Kolo Touredivulges his love for the late singer while misunderstanding a journalist's question in a news conference, asking him his favourite fan chant throughout his career

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kanepays tribute to Ugo Ehiogu who tragically passed away on Friday suffering from cardiac arrest

“I’m devastated for Ugo’s family. What a sad loss he will be to football. Ugo was a real leader and was going to be a very good coach. I only saw him a couple of months ago at a course at St George’s Park, looking fit and healthy, as always. I will remember Ugo as a real warrior on the field, but a gentle giant off it.” *Steve McClarenpays tribute to Ehiogu, his former player he coached at Middlesbrough*

"I know that football will be grieving because he was so highly respected by everybody he worked with and losing him at such a young age is difficult to come to terms with. Most importantly, he was a gentleman and he is one of those characters that people would find it difficult to have anything bad to say about him. I probably played more games with Ugo than anybody else in my career and while in many ways he was a gentle giant away from football, he was a colossus on the pitch. It felt like a true partnership with Ugo because we were prepared to put our bodies on the line for each other." England manager Gareth Southgatepays tribute to former team-mate Ehiogu

Former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a match and survived, shares his thoughts on Ehiogu's passing on social media

"It's true we have kings, lords and different titles for people in the dressing room and because 'Lord Bakenga' that title was already taken when Bendtner arrived. Besides, we all agreed that 'Lord' was an insufficient title for someone with Nicklas' CV." Rosenborg winger Pal Andre Helland speaks with Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen about how his team-mates now call Nicklas Bendtner 'Emperor'

“A series of images I once discovered on the Internet shows me and Neymar together over a decade, from when I was at Real Madrid and he was just a young boy to today. Although it does make me feel my age, it also shows the remarkable progression of a young man who at 25 is well on his way to becoming the best player in the world. It's been clear ever since he signed for Brazilian team Santos at 17 that Neymar is an outstanding talent, a once-in-a-generation type of footballer who has fans on their feet whenever he gets the ball." Former England captain David Beckhamwrites about Neymar, who was included in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2017

"I am just a little bit worried that he is so quick he may get shoved out wide, which is not a bad thing. You look at Cristiano Ronaldo's record and players like Neymar, he has that kind of ability. It is a lot to live up to but he has that in him. He can be a world star." Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholestells BBC Radio 5 live that United forward Marcus Rashford can reach the heights Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have reached

