The Week in Quotes

"I know football is very important. We suffer with football, we love football. I know we earn a lot of money. We have a privileged life, but we are human beings. There is so much more than football in this world, and last night, we felt it." Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahingives Jan Aage Fjortoft of Viasat Fotball his thoughts after explosions damaged the club's bus on Tuesday evening ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg, with Monaco

"I think that the shock is decreasing more and more and, at the same time, it adds to the desire to live, to fight, to work, to laugh, to cry, to feel, to love, to believe, to play, to train, to continue to enjoy my people, loved ones, companions, my passion, to defend, to smell the grass as I do before the game starts and motivate me. The only thing I ask is for everyone to live in peace and to leave behind the wars." Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartraposts an update on Instagram about the injuries he sustained during the explosions**

"I feel like Benjamin Button. I was born old and I will die young." Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovicspeaks with Sky Sports after scoring in his side's 3-0 win over Sunderland

"Dybala has grown exponentially over the last two years. When I talk to directors or friends in football, I’ve been saying for a while that he is good enough to be in the top five players in the world and wouldn’t be out of place in the top three. Having said that, he needs to prove it every time and with regularity, to show he is worthy of our expectations of him." Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffongives his views on team-mate Paulo Dybala after the Argentinian forward's two-goal performance against Barcelona, speaking with Mediaset Premium

"I have taken my time in deciding what I wanted to do next and am really excited about the opportunity at Phoenix Rising FC. After seeing first hand the potential for expansion of the sport in North America and getting to know the ownership group in Phoenix, I am convinced that I can help them develop their organisation on and off the pitch." *Didier Drogbaannounces his decision to join United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising as a player and co-owner*

"I will never forget it. I was a bit traumatised by that defeat to Germany, but I think Tite has restored the credibility that we lost. Of course, when Brazil goes to a World Cup, they will always be contenders, but there’s a long road ahead." 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™ winner Bebetospeaks in an exclusive interview with Goal about the current Brazil side

"We are so lucky to have David at Manchester City; he’s been fantastic for so many years. Different class. I could keep talking about David all day because I love him so much. For me, he’s the greatest City player ever." Speaking to the club's official website, *Pablo Zabaletapraises team-mate David Silva after the Spaniard reached the 300-match mark with Manchester City*

"The football is just a little bit dirty after such a long distance, but fully useable. See enclosed picture." *Johnny Mikalsenfrom the Norwegian island of Vanna writes Aberdeen-based club Banks o' Dee after he found the club's U-19 side's football washed up 1,000 miles away from Scotland*

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adamsspeaks at a press conference unveiling him as interim head coach of Spanish side Granada

"It is like when you have a son. You love him, but sometimes you have to be tough. If he is not the best young player in Europe, he is one of the best." Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettinotells the London Evening Standard about his coaching relationship with young star Dele Alli

"This is a manager who's managed 'The Invincibles', and he's managing 'The Invisibles' now." *Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic forward Chris Suttoncriticises Arsene Wenger after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace, speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport

"I don't want a job because I'm a woman, I want it because I'm the best person for the job." Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey speaks with BBC World Service ahead of the new National Women's Soccer League season

"The funny thing with Muller is that nobody really knows whether he is an attacker or a midfielder. I could even imagine him as a goalkeeper, he would still look good there." Former Bayern Munich forward Roy Makaaytalks with Spox about Thomas Muller's versatility

"I think it was my first hat-trick since Real Madrid . I owe it to the great players I played with like Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Ronaldo -- this is for them and what I learned from them." Istanbul Basaksehir forward Emmanuel Adebayorcredits his former team-mates after scoring a hat-trick against Galatasaray

"It's an honour to reach this number. And to do it against a team as great as Bayern makes it feel even better." Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldospeaks with UEFA.com after becoming the first player ever to score 100 goals in all European club competitions