The Week in Quotes

"When I woke up, I wasn't sure if it hadn't all been a dream. I didn't see a thing until the ball went in. I could see that (Gerard) Pique hadn't reached it and I threw everything at it. It went in and we all went crazy. We could feel that the Camp Nou was buzzing. We could really feel the fans' support... I simply have no words to explain how it felt. I had always dreamed of scoring a goal like that and being a lad from La Masia made it all the more special. I've worked so long to do something incredible like this for my club. We gave it everything. Our attitude was spectacular. It's a night that will always be remembered, like the one at Stamford Bridge when (Andres) Iniesta scored. We made the impossible possible. This comeback has given us new life to deal with what we have left of the season." Barcelona's Sergi Robertodescribes to Barça TV his last-minute, match-winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain that sealed the Catalan giants' remarkable comeback in the UEFA Champions League

"This is a sport for crazy people, a unique sport. Any kid who was in the Camp Nou tonight will never forget this in their life. It was a torrent of feelings. I don’t cry – I would like to, but the tears don’t come out. But I enjoyed this as much as the rest; as much as those who cried." Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique speaks in a news conference following the club’s historic comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

"This defeat will not only leave a mark on PSG this season, it is a trauma that will not heal so easy and will haunt future PSG generations. They need to unite quickly, players, coaches and board - everyone must invest a big effort to keep focused on the Ligue 1 title race. It is hard for me to understand what happened at Camp Nou. Maybe PSG were not prepared psychologically, maybe they were over-confident and maybe they feared a debacle. But believe me, their players will never forget this defeat!" Former PSG coach Vahid Halilhodzictells Goal that the Parisians will struggle getting over events at the Camp Nou

"When I see Sane play, I remember Gareth Bale when he went from Southampton to Tottenham. Early in the season, you thought ‘Sane, oh he’s young, a little bit weak, he's not used to English football’ – Gareth Bale was like that but what I’m seeing now is something similar to Gareth Bale. The way he has devastating pace, the way he goes past people with that power and pace. Simplicity at times, he’s not someone who’ll do two, three step-overs, it’s running behind, pace, and devastating finish. He could be a sensational player." *Phil Neville compares Manchester City winger Leroy Sane with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale on BBC’s Match of the Day 2*

"Women have achieved great things everywhere. They’ve become queens and presidents of countries, and held senior positions in multinational businesses. There are thousands of companies that are more important than a football club. It’s no big deal, really. I’d be almost ashamed to say, ‘Look at what we’ve achieved!" Leganes president Victoria Pavonspeaks with FIFA.com about her story and the rise of women's football

"I love Pulisic. The other day, he scored in the win against Bayer Leverkusen. I've seen him for a while and the truth is I love his game. I saw him here in two games with the national team, and I saw him against Mexico. I like him a lot. He's a player who can break through, he just needs to keep playing. Young players like Pulisic have the talent. They just need time to develop, and when they can play for important teams, it helps that process." Former Real Madrid and Spain forward Raul praises Borussia Dortmund and USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, speaking with Goal

"Mahatma Gandhi has been a huge inspiration in my life. Ever since I watched ‘Gandhi’ the film, he has personally motivated me and added to my strength. He gave me the belief that you can fight for what you want, even if your chances look minimal. I believe that’s the reason he is revered to not only in India but all over the world." Newly-appointed India U-17 head coach Luis Norton de Matostells the All India Football Federation website he has been hugely inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

"With West Ham at home against Hull, we won 1-0 and they hit the post four times. In the changing room, everyone was happy, but the Man of the Match that day was the post." Marseille winger Dimitri Payettells L'Equipe about his frustrations playing with former club West Ham United

"My aim is to arrive as a coach at Barcelona. You never know what will happen, it's not only up to me. It depends on what you're capable of, the situation, the moment, the circumstances. But my objective, what I want to do, it's certain that it's to work for FC Barcelona." Barcelona legend Xavi tells Le Parisien that he wants to coach his former club one day

"I remember the day my mother brought me football boots. We had a very old football at our school, but didn't have any other activities after school. So we would kick the ball around and have fun, but one day we had trouble with some men, who said, 'Football isn't for women. It’s an insult for the game, if women play.' That made us stand up for our right to play, stand up for women’s rights and for gender equality." Former Afghanistan women's national team captain Khalida Popalspeaks with FIFA.com at the FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion

"When I was at Milan, we played a friendly game at the Camp Nou and, after the game, Pep Guardiola called me into his office inside the stadium. He asked me if I would like to go and play under him at Barcelona. It was very nice for me, to have been asked to his office and told that. At that time, Milan would never have allowed me to leave though." New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo reveals to L’Equipe that he was wanted by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona

"We've always got on well. We've scored a lot of goals, given each other a lot of assists, and won two Champions Leagues. So it hasn't gone too bad. He's changed his game slightly. At Manchester United, you'd see him running from deep. He's more of a striker. He's very effective in the box, scoring goals, making assists. As you get older, even I'm starting to change my game a little bit. He knows what he's doing and he's doing it very well." Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale talks about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with the Daily Mail

"One on the left and one on the right. I think I'm playing with twins. He is a fantastic player, he helps the team a lot and we are happy to have him on the team." Chelsea’s Eden Hazard praises team-mate N’Golo Kante, speaking with Chelsea TV

Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso confirms he will retire at the end of the season