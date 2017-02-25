The Week in Quotes

"I have a few coaches I look up to but I don’t copy the philosophy of people like Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte. I respect all the great coaches and their achievements at the highest level, but they all have their own personalities and philosophy. I have my own method, one that is tailored to what my team is capable of and to the matches we have to play." Eastern head coach Chan Yuen Ting speaks exclusively with FIFA.com ahead of becoming the first female to coach a men’s team in a continental club tournament

"My groin was hurting. I was only at 60 per cent. So I shaved my head. Everybody was only talking about my injury. When I arrived in training with this haircut everybody stopped talking about the injury." Former Brazil forward Ronaldo reveals the reason behind his famous haircut during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Final, speaking with ESPN Brazil

"There are not quite as many as we always think. We're talking about Messi and Ronaldo for Germany to become world champions. If someone in the Bundesliga performs well, that does not mean that he will perform well in World Cup knockout games, which the team needs to win the title. We speak of world class, of absolute world class." Germany head coach Joachim Lowspeaks with Kicker about his high standards for the World Cup holders

"Yes, I would have wanted Messi to be born in Brazil. Regardless of the great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, one only rivals who he admires. And we have an admiration for the Argentine. Messi is awesome. His creative ability is extraordinary, outside of normal patterns. He manages to see what others don't." Brazil coach Tite praises Argentina rival Lionel Messi in an interview with AS

"He is now the best Italian coach, one of the best in the world. 1,000 games is not easy, to stay on the bench for that long but with that responsibility to win every season is great. He deserves the best." Chelsea manager Antonio Contepraises Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will reach 1,000 games as a coach this weekend

"I don’t just want the boys to go out and perform for the sake of it. We’re not England or Brazil, but our fans have a special way of loving the game. They want success and I want to give it to them again." Trinidad and Tobago coach Dennis Lawrencespeaks exclusively with FIFA.com about bringing success to the Soca Warriors in Russia 2018 qualifying *

“I do remember one moment when I said something to Iniesta. When Marco was on the ground, I told Iniesta 'that is your successor.' He agreed and replied 'yes.' That is my opinion. Iniesta is an extraordinary player. He is ageing but he is still capable of great things. We are lucky to have heir in Marco. That is the message I passed on to him." Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuiditells France Bleu radio that Andres Iniesta believes Matuidi’s team-mate Marco Verratti will be his successor in midfield in the future

"I would never have forgiven myself if I hadn't kept trying. I told myself 'I'm not going to stop until they amputate my leg. If I've got two legs and two knees I've got to keep going until I'm not in pain any longer. That day has to arrive'." Valencia forward Marianela Szymanowskitalks about her recovery from serious injuries, in an interview with FIFA.com

“He reads the game very well. In fact, he sees football the way the great players do, although he’s very young. I hate comparisons, so I say that Dybala must become Dybala, someone who has the potential to be among the best in the world. But he has to be left alone.” Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain praises team-mate Paulo Dybala in an interview with La Stampa

"This is a time for the team to be united. By sticking together, they can get through this situation. We know that the result in Paris hurt, but if there is any team that can turn something like this around, then that team is Barca. It is a difficult result, but not impossible. This team has done a lot in recent years and they deserve every confidence in the world. I am with them to the death, not just because they are friends of mine but because at Barca we are all in the same boat. We cannot afford to have doubts. We have to fight to the end." Barcelona legend Carles Puyoltells reporters that his former team can overcome their 4-0 first leg defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League

“We know how Ancelotti's formation functions by now. In order to be successful, Robben, Ribery and Thiago are irreplaceable. Ancelotti has a much bigger chance of winning the Champions League when these three players and Lewandowski are all on the pitch at the same time. He has found his best starting XI for the big games. I know what Thomas Muller has done for Bayern and what he has achieved, but there is no room for him at Bayern in the big games." Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus gives TZ his views on the club’s current form

"Yesterday my dream died. After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always. Sadly this was not to be." *Claudio Ranieri releases a statement after being sacked by Leicester City*

"I shed a tear last night. I shed a tear for Claudio. I shed a tear for football, and I shed a tear for my club. It's inexplicable to me, and I think it's inexplicable to a lot of football fans who love the game, but I suppose in some ways you can explain it in terms of a panic decision, and for me a wrong decision and it's very sad." Former Leicester City forward Gary Linekerreacts to the news that his club sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme

"He deserves the Leicester stadium to be named 'Claudio Ranieri Stadium'. The most beautiful thing in the Premier League and one of most beautiful in football history." Manchester United manager Jose Mourinhoreacts to Ranieri's sacking, speaking with the media in the build-up to Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton