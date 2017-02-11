The Week in Quotes

"We will definitely be playing in respect of him , just like we did in this tournament here in Gabon. I think it is clear for everyone to understand how much respect we have for him (Foe) as players, which is why this decision (wear number 17 jerseys) was taken. We are all going to continue paying tribute to him at the Confederations Cup because that was the same tournament during which he lost his life. The unity that led to us winning the AFCON came from our desire to want to be at the Confederations Cup, where we can get to pay tribute to our fallen star." Cameroon and Heart of Midlothian midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who wears the late Marc-Vivien Foe's No17, speaks with Kickoff about the Indomitable Lions' wish to pay tribute to Foe during this summer's FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

"With my neighbours, I have not had any problem, I am not like Messi in Castelldefels, he had to buy his house from the neighbours because they were noisy and so he could be alone." Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitictells Novi List about the lengths Lionel Messi had to go to in order to get some peace and quiet in Catalonia

"Nooo! Luckily he broke the ice, because you just stand there. It was the World Cup, people were calling me ‘David Black-ham’, going crazy for me. I was kind of like a star. We go into the room: ‘Hello … hello … hello.’ He shook my hand, pulled me towards him and said: ‘My daughter wants to marry you.’ I said: ‘Sorry, I already have a girlfriend.’ He said: ‘No, no but I have others, more beautiful.’ Everyone was laughing. The pity is we couldn’t take pictures because the flash hurt his eyes, so I only have one.” Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng speaks with the Guardian about meeting the late Nelson Mandela during the 2010 FIFA World Cup** South Africa™

"For me, just freshly coming out of the game, the programme's helped me to identify within myself my own leadership skills. These women helped me see that in 18 years playing for my country, there were so many things I learned in the sport of soccer that can help the next generation, but can also help myself. These women have empowered me to believe that I have a voice, I have a force." Former Canada goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc talks about the second edition of the FIFA Female Leadership Development Programme (FDLP)

"I have loved being a footballer. Up until now, the ball was my whole life. I'm going to give myself, body and soul to my career as a DJ, a producer, and as a pundit, as well as develop my line of clothing." Former France international forward Djibril Cisseannounces his post-football career plans, speaking with Yahoo Sport

"I can continue with my leadership style, giving my best every day, in every training, until the end of the season. I can keep doing it this season, but not beyond." Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahmannounces that he will retire from football at the end of the season

“I hope for the next generation that it’ll be much easier, for my daughter and my son, maybe they’ll forget it and move on. I don’t know if they’ll ever understand my life or my situation, what I’ve been through, because they live in totally different worlds. If my little girl wants a toy, sometimes I say: ‘I don’t have the money.’ It’s quite difficult to understand why I’m saying that, but she needs to understand that nothing comes easy. I’m working hard for her, so she needs to understand you don’t need 20 toys, sometimes you need just one or two and you’re still happy �� it’s about other things." Liverpool defender Dejan Lovrenopens up about his life as a refugee, in a documentary courtesy of LFC TV

"Some coaches like to play golf in their spare time, others go fishing... I go to my dental office! It takes my mind off football for a while and I get the chance to see my patients and colleagues – people I miss."

Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson speaks in an exclusive FIFA.com interview about his unique way of relaxing away from football*

"When I get a lot of kicks, I feel I’m really in the game. When people don’t touch me, that means I’m not doing well, I’m no good."

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazardspeaks after scoring against Arsenal in a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge*

"I’m not anxious, but I’m already thinking about the World Cup. I am a daydreamer; I can’t stop thinking, imagining how it would be to win a World Cup. But I will work hard, so that I’m prepared for 2018. I have many . I still have many things to do, there’s a lot of titles to be conquered."

Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymartalks about his FIFA World Cup™ ambitions in an exclusive interview with Red Bull*

"I am thankful to Klopp. He worked on my personality and the psychological part. At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad. Klopp showed me the way. He supported me and told me I had to keep my head up because good things were coming. He helped me to become a player." Armenia and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryanspeaks with BBC's Football Focus about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's influence on his career, when they were at Borussia Dortmund together

"I am sure that will succeed Modric, as he has incredible talent. I adore him. Although he has improved a lot, we have not yet seen all he can give. But we will. He is the future of Madrid. He needs time, as just three years ago, he left Dinamo Zagreb to play at Inter and then Real." Former Croatia captain Darijo Srna speaks with Marca about team-mate Mateo Kovacic’s potential

"Now there are a lot of sharks, and I am on the windsurfer. I accept this. This is our life. Last season was a fairytale, this season is not a fairytale. But it is okay. Now it is important to be positive without bad, bad words."

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranierispeaks about the Foxes' change of fortunes from being English Premier League champions to being in a relegation fight*

"I still don't know how you can eat beans in the morning! I like your culture, I like the humour of the English people, I like to live in England. I understand most things and, to be honest, I feel a little bit English sometimes."