The Week in Quotes

"The result is the least important thing today. Today, we should be thankful to the Colombian people, to the Brazilian people, to Chapecoense. This match was about humanity more than competition." Brazil head coach Tite speaks after a friendly with Colombia that raised more than £300,000 for families of the Chapecoense players and staff who were killed in a November plane crash

**

"They go to sleep in late autumn in a special hibernation den and they don't wake up until the spring. Their metabolism slows down, their daily patterns change and they just fall asleep! And when they wake again, it's front page news in the local papers!" Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti on learning about bears while living in Canada, in conversation with ESPNFC

"That will make other teams be like, 'OK, we have to go more into Africa to search for other players to come over. I’ve made history; I’ve broken the yolk so it’s really cool." Sydney FC striker Francisca Ordegaspeaks with SBS about being the first African player in the W-League

"I always have good times when I’m with Grizou. He’s my brother, we’re always together. When you’re feeling good away from the pitch it’s easier for you on the pitch, and that’s what’s happening with the France team."

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba tells French TV that Antoine Griezmann is like a brother to him*

"Ronaldo and Messi always contend, inch by inch, the title of best in the world, but in two years I would put Neymar at that level. In fact, he is possibly already starting to dethrone one of the two, because he is one of the best players I worked with."

Former Brazil head coach Luiz Felipe Scolaripraises Neymar, speaking with EFE*

"When I look back, I didn't enjoy any of the big games. I didn't enjoy any of the finals. You enjoy lifting the trophy and the celebrations. But it was always the next game. I had a fear of losing, a fear of what might happen if I had a bad game. Would I get dropped? Will Liverpool and Manchester United be better than us next year? I don't remember a lot of stuff in my career." Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampardspeaks with Jamie Carragher in the Daily Mail

" Suarez could be Iniesta's long-term replacement, why not? Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it is difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be Iniesta's heir."

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique reveals in a post-game news conference (after Barça’s 5-2 win over Real Sociedad) that he hopes Denis Suarez can replace Andres Iniesta in midfield*

"Everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I'd like to do it. Now he is at the academy it is good for us and for him it is perfect. Being a manager is a job you have to learn and when a person like Steven Gerrard and the player he was is ready to make the steps, that is wonderful news for football. Combining his playing experience with all the things he will learn from now on will be a bright future. It is brilliant."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about Steven Gerrard’s new role as academy coach in a pre-match press conference ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton*

"Bayern is one of the best teams in the world -- on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A move for me would not mean a step up. We can win every trophy. Furthermore, I'm very happy in Munich."

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowskireiterates his desire to stay with the Bavarians, speaking with Sport Bild*

"I want to be a legend at this club. Like Thierry Henry. I mean, obviously not exactly like him. I have my own personality, my own character. I want to be different to anyone that’s gone before. But since I got here, I’ve always had that in mind. I wanted to become an Arsenal legend."

Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny tells Sportsmail about his ambitions with the north London club*

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s like you’re playing football underwater and you score the goal and it’s like you come up for air and you can hear the crowd, the atmosphere for that four or five seconds."

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney reflects with BBC Sport about what it’s like to score a goal in the Premier League, after becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer*

"When Wayne Rooney joined the club I could never imagine anybody could beat Sir Bobby's record. So his achievement is outstanding. It's amazing. He's 200-odd games short of Bobby's playing record and that makes it even more amazing. I don't think anyone can .” Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Fergusonspeaks with MUTV about Rooney's goals record

"I think he'll go down as Chelsea's greatest player. He's certainly the most talented all-round footballer I've played with and he's already a hero with the fans. I hope he stays there for the rest of his career. My first game in France with Lille, Rudi Garcia was saying to me, 'we've got this good kid, Eden Hazard'. He said 'I want you to play with him'. And then he scored two of the best goals you'll see within 20 minutes and I thought, 'I don't know if I'm good enough to play with him."

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole tells CFC Fan TV he thinks Eden Hazard will have a place in the club’s history*

“I want to play in Europe, especially in England. I want to continue doing that for a few years yet. Look at my friend Ibrahimovic. He’s 35 and he’s going to play for maybe three more years? He’s got the same mentality as me. He’s a big player, a champion who loves football. It’s football first. Anything after that is a bonus.”

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure expresses his admiration for Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic*

“Per Mertesacker, where do I start with him? He’s very serious and he’s a leader on the pitch and off it. You always want to listen to him and I think he’ll be an unbelievable manager. Genuinely, out of all the players I’ve worked with he’d be the best manager.”