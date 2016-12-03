The Week in Quotes

"This is a very, very sad day for football. We are so sorry to hear about the airplane crash in Colombia, it is shocking and tragic news. At this difficult time our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. FIFA would like to extend its most heartfelt condolences to the fans of Chapecoense, the football community and media organisations concerned in Brazil." *FIFA President Gianni Infantino expresses condolences on the Chapecoense air tragedy *

"For our part, and forever, Chapecoense are champions of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana." Colombian side Atletico Nacionalreleased an emotional statement following the tragic air crash that took the lives of many players and staff from Brazilian club Chapecoense

"We Brazilians will never forget the way Colombians lived as their own this terrible, terrible disaster that disrupted Chapecoense's dream. You offer us enormous comfort—a light in the darkness when all of us are trying to understand the unexplainable." Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra speaks in Medellin at Atletico Nacional's stadium, where Chapecoense had been scheduled to play in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana

"It will be a lie to say that we're not tired. But those hard times and fatigue go away when we lift the trophy. We're tired, but that's why our fruit in the end becomes more sweet." Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors goalkeeper Kwoun Suntae, who will miss out on the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 after electing to undergo surgery on his right calf, speaks at a news conference in Wanju, Korea Republic about his club's success in the AFC Champions League

"He has so much ease on the ball. His talent is innate although he works a lot. In training he does things that are out of the norm. Sometimes he dribbles past everyone as if we were nothing more than cones, including me." Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti gives insight to France Football on Lionel Messi's dominance in training

"I think of my entire family when I take a penalty, as I’m shooting for them. My dad is a coach in North Korea’s top flight and watches all my games. He’s always giving me tips." Korea DPR defender Jon So-Yon talks about needing nerves of steel in order to be her team's penalty queen at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Papua New Guinea

"I'm really impressed, I don't know about surprised, but I'm very, very impressed with him. He just seems to perform every single week. 17 years old, been doing it since he was 16 – that's young for a goalkeeper to play at this level. He's not just interesting to watch because he's young, he's interesting to watch because he's actually very good and that's a big compliment to him. He's already a special talent. If he continues then the sky is the limit for him. It's not easy to be consistently very good. You can have a good game and one small mistake and the whole world changes. But he's at a special club which loves him, he's got the backing of the whole nation and he can learn from Buffon as well." England goalkeeper Joe Harttells Goal that AC Milan's 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has impressed him since his loan move to Torino

"My top three players in the world are the MSN trio. Obviously there are others, at Real Madrid too, like Cristiano Ronaldo. But those three complete each other. One is fast, the other is skilful and then there is the top scorer. So they really complete each other." Brazil and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho tells FourFourTwo that The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 final three should comprise of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Luis Suarez

"The funniest moment ? I think it was when Tottenham were 2-0 ahead of Chelsea at half-time. All the team were at Vardy's house thinking 'we're probably not going to be champions tonight'. I was like, 'What's the point of coming today?!' and then 2-1, 2-2...it was funny." Algeria and Leicester City winger Riyad Mahreztells FourFourTwo that Tottenham Hotspur's collapse at Stamford Bridge in May was the funniest moment of last season

"I'm waiting for you man. I hope to see you one day, and let's do this challenge!" Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang challenges the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt, to a race, in an interview with CNN

"I never dreamt I would see such an event live in PNG. This has been such a boost to women’s football in PNG and to other women’s sports here as well. This will have a lasting legacy, and it proves we can host such a tournament. I hope this will help provide more empowerment and more support for women’s football. I also hope this will help provide a better pathway so that women’s players can be the best they can be." Papua New Guinea international Deslyn Siniu gives an interview about the success of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016

"I dropped my son off at school this morning and I saw every kid that walked into that elementary school had a TFC jersey on and most of the parents as well. You could feel it in the city that people have really taken notice, people are proud and excited. Tonight was a speical night and ten days from now we want to do one better." Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradleyspeaks in a post-match news conference about the team and city's joy at reaching the Major League Soccer Cup Final for the first time in club history after defeating Montreal Impact 7-5 on aggregate in the Eastern Conference Championship

"Collectively as a group I said to the boys before we went out, you don't get a lot of chances like this in your career. For one night only we will play out heart and souls out and give it everything, and when you are cooked put your hand up...I wanted to get the fire out of their bellies." *Tim Cahillspeaks to the Sydney Morning Herald after scoring the winning goal for Melbourne City in a 1-0 victory against Sydney FC to lift the club's first ever trophy, the FFA Cup*

"We had signed Ronaldinho, Marquez and Quaresma. We were in a process of reconstruction throughout the whole club. was at Sporting at the time, before Manchester United, and we were speaking with his agent who wanted to sell us Deco. We said that we couldn't because we weren't able to , so he told us he had another really good kid. It was Ronaldo. He had a deal with United for €19 million, but we were offered him for €17 million." Former Barcelona president Joan Laportareveals in a report by Marca that the club could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003