The Week in Quotes

“Both K-Park and myself have been taking calls every day from TV channels, radio stations and newspapers, so it’s been pretty hectic. But it’s something for everyone here to enjoy. This could be a momentous day for our football club and I hope the town get down to K-Park and give us their full support.” Scottish semi-professional side East Kilbride's manager Martin Lauchlanspeaks with East Kilbride News about the coverage his team have got as they seek to beat Ajax's world record of 26 consecutive wins

"Even when he was scoring loads of goals last season he wasn't convincing me as a natural finisher. But then again Alan Shearer used a lot of brute force and power. Vardy does contribute to the team with his running into the channels and his closing down. But he's in the team to score goals and we've seen a contrast from last season. He's the type of centre forward or type of finisher that is very much head down and hit it. He doesn't once lift his head. He almost hits it through goalkeepers. To be a finisher like that you need a lot of luck — sometimes you'll have it, sometimes you won't.” Former England forward Michael Owen discusses Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy on BT Sport

“I don't sleep, neither before or after the matches. Every day I sleep less and less, but that's usual, I do a lot of thinking. Before and after the matches I analyse everything, but that's normal. Unfortunately, I'm not reading as much as I'd like to. I've been sent some books on football, that, even though I'm already familiar with them, I give them a chance to see if I find something new. I've been sent books of Arrigo Sacchi, Valdano, Ancelotti. I read a couple of pages and then change the book. If I can take away some ideas from them, it works.” Argentina's Edgardo Bauza speaks with Goal Argentina about the pressures of life as a national team coach

"I was a big WWE fan when I was a boy. I kept track of it during my football career but never thought of myself as a wrestler. I didn't take it seriously as first, then things became more concrete. It's been a long time since I worked as hard as I did in the last few weeks. This is Champions League. WWE is the biggest thing in wrestling, so I'm fully focused and blending out everything else around me. I think I'll be playing the role of the bad guy - I'm being pushed in that direction, but that's OK. In football, I was already the bad guy who opposition fans would insult. It doesn't bother me. They can all hate me. I don't care. I will hurt them, they won't hurt me. Anyone can have a go: I'm going to be unbeatable.” Former Germany goalkeeper Tim Wiese talks with AFP ahead of making his full World Wrestling Entertainment debut

"It is important the players see what success looks like, in a work sense. I want them to go away and realise how lucky they are. How they have a talent, and not to waste it - hang on and fight for everything they can. For all the pressure we have that goes with not doing well, all these boys on the factory floor would love to be running out there at Bournemouth on Saturday." Sunderland manager David Moyes speaks with the Daily Mirror after taking some of his players to visit a car factory

“For me yes, Arsenal are the best in London. Chelsea and Tottenham are strong and the Premier League will be tight this year. I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season but Arsenal can win the title, of course. For me they are a much better team than Tottenham but this season Tottenham have a good opportunity to do well.” Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Piresweighs in on his Gunners' title chances ahead of the North London derby, in an interview with the Evening Standard

“I love my players and it's difficult for me to say no. I always say yes, yes, yes. My players are the best. Kasper is fantastic, I have coached a lot of big champions in goal, Kasper is one of these. He has had two perfect seasons. Kasper, this is my second year, has always made good performances. I am very calm when Kasper is in goal. He is strong, assured and commands the defensive line. He is a very good goalkeeper.'” Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri praises his goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, in an interview with PA Sport

"In every country there are good managers. But now is the time for the German managers, whereas in the past it’s been the turn of the Italian or English coaches. You have a very good example in England with Jurgen Klopp. He did very well at Borussia ­Dortmund, twice he won the championship and is very successful at Liverpool. In the future, I’m sure he will have even more success there. Klopp develops and improves teams. He is a fantastic example in England of a good German coach. I’m sure there are a few more in this style. Klopp is a good inspiration for me. If you want to overperform then you have to play differently, play very aggressively. He is a good inspiration and example of that." *Bayer Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt *talks about Jurgen Klopp's influence on his career, in an interview with Mirror Sport

"Not giving the captaincy of Argentina to Messi would take a weight off of him. I think Argentina already have a great leader, which is Ramiro Funes Mori. He should be the captain. The leader of the group is something different to the way you play and the talent of each player. I admire Messi, but I think his personality, his way of being, is withdrawn and timid." Two-time FIFA World Cup™ winner and former Argentina captain Daniel Passarellaspeaks with El Mercurio about his opinion on who should wear the captain's armband for his country

"He’s got assists in abundance, while he’s also looking fitter with the runs he’s making and is more of a leader now, with goals added to his game as well. He’s got touch as gentle as silence, like he’s controlling a sponge. If Arsenal are to win the title then he is the key." Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas tells Sky Sports that Mesut Ozil is the key to Arsenal's title chances

"When you’ve played in the Premier League you don’t want to play anywhere else. In this stage of my career I know where I am – I would happily play for a team where they use my experience and my knowledge. I can help young players develop and make the team stronger. In the end it’s all about helping the team play." *Dimitar Berbatovhints at a return to the Premier League while speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live*

“It’s been quite a painful three years really. And I think probably the next 18 months to two years could be very similar. Until this manager has three or four transfer windows to get a team that he wants, I think this team in two years will be unrecognisable from what it is now, but whatever we do in this two years has to be a bonus. They've shown in the last three years that they're not capable of winning the league with this squad.” *Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes* talks with BT Sport about his club's disappointing start to the season

"The history of our club goes back to 1892. They used to play on a farm in Surrey and the pitch was called 'football field'. The story goes the farmer used to let them change in the adjacent orchard. There's a photo you can see in the clubhouse of the team in 1905, they're all wearing flat caps and there's a dog running round. That field is now the M23 extension. We don't have anybody or anything at all at the club so when I first had to get the pitch done I used to call a farmer and ask him to cut it. As we went up the pyramid, though, I realised you had to do this stuff for yourself." Merstham FC supervising groundsman Martin Burr speaks with the Guardian ahead of his club's FA Cup first round match against Oxford United

"As we got right in front of him he bent down to ask his daughter a question. 'Who do these people look like?' His daughter responded 'Daddy!' That made everyone laugh, and his wife asked if we wanted a picture." New York Red Bulls fan Paul Vernicktells Metro about running into star midfielder Sacha Kljestan while trick-or-treating in New Jersey