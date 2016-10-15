The Week in Quotes

"Just because we are the leaders, that does not mean that this position is guaranteed. It gives us confidence and we were consistent again, but it was just another step." Brazil national team coach Tite **​takes a cautious approach after A Seleçao jumped to the top of the South America Russia 2018 qualifying table

“Messi isn’t better than Cristiano Ronaldo and vice versa. I like watching Neymar because despite getting kicked 200 times he always continues to dribble at opponents. I like that Zidane wins because he is contradicting the theories of a lot of other coaches.” *Diego Maradonagives Marca his take on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Zinedine Zidane the manager *

“There are some great names in the Premier League top 20, but without a doubt, for his goal tally and lead over everybody else, Alan Shearer deserves to be on the podium. That said, there are a number of other players I admire. I’d say it’s a matter of taste or playing style because the Premier League has hosted many of the greats – and still does: Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry to name just a few. But as my personal favourite, I’d like to choose Frank Lampard, who in spite of not being necessarily a striker, stands among the top 10 goalscorers. That deserves praise." Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero**tells the club's official website that Frank Lampard is his favourite Premier League top ten goalscorer

"It gives me so much pride to see and hear that kind of thing, and it's so important. We have a great group of girls here and they've shown a lot of class and humility throughout this tournament. When I saw the way they approached the Brazilian players at full-time the other day, I couldn't have been prouder." England U-17 women's team head coach John Griffiths speaks with FIFA.com about his team's attitude and sportsmanship at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016

"Maybe I have already decided that 2018 in Russia will be my final tournament. But only in the case of a world title defence." Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boatenghints at international retirement speaking with Bild

"A regret? That I never played for Manchester United. I'd have liked that. The transfer was never on the table though, there was only Chelsea . I liked the generation of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, whom I admired. I was a little bit jealous of Karel Poborsky, who played in Manchester and experienced great matches. I know he still feels that love. In terms of team-mates, I've had a lot and I don't want to offend anyone. If I had to pick one though, I'd say Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He's a striker who can cut through defences. He has scary power and height, as well as excellent technique. That said, when he came to Juventus, he couldn't finish. What you see today is mainly down to the fact Fabio Capello took him for a half-an-hour of shooting practice after every training session." Former Czech Republic midfielder Pavel Nedvedgives insight on various aspects of his career in an interview with Idnes

"We’d already agreed to do it if I scored. I put away the penalty and then I stretched my arms out like a plane and ran, and the girls all copied me. I’m sure it looked great, and we hope to get the chance to repeat it in our upcoming matches." Korea DPR midfielder Kim Pom-Ui talks about her team's coordinated goal celebration during their 2-1 quarter-final win over Ghana at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

“Griezmann did a great job last season. But you have to consistently show performances like that if you want to be world class. People are so quick to say someone is a fantastic player and deserves to win the Ballon d’Or after just one good year. I disagree with that. For me, you have to prove yourself over ten, 12 or 15 years if you want to be among the best. Do that and then I will congratulate you. I might have been out for nine months or so due to injury, but I have almost always been playing at the highest level over the past ten years or so.” Bayern Munich winger Franck Riberyspeaks with Sport Bild about fellow countryman Antoine Griezmann and his potential

“If everybody could do what he does they all would do it. The problem is they can't, so they get annoyed with those who can. I don’t think people don't criticise him because of his exaggerated dribbling, but because they seem to think he is making fun of his opponents or provoking them. But in my opinion it's exceptional, and those who criticise him only do so because they can’t do what Neymar can. If Neymar had a great team behind him, with good team-mates, then he could win the league with Depor. But if he was playing in the current La Coruna squad I'm absolutely sure he could not. It depends a lot on the team-mates you have, because nobody wins nothing alone. Nowadays he is winning more because things are easier for him with the team-mates he has at Barcelona." Former Brazil midfielder Djalminha gives his opinions on Neymar's qualities to Goal Brasil

“We are, as they say, football sisters. She’s such a complete player. She has everything you want from a forward, and I thank God for giving her those skills.” Nayluisa Caceres and Sandra Luzardo sing the praises of their Venezuela team-mate Deyna Castellanos after their 2-1 victory over Mexico in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

"Rooney is a goalscorer and a threat. A situation like this can happen in a long career. From my side he's a world class player. I am manager as Liverpool FC so I know it is not allowed to like United players!" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopptalks about Wayne Rooney in a press conference ahead of his side's Monday night match against Manchester United

“He has been completely unique… the day he leaves will be like the day your father dies, and that will be hard. We talk about Leo now, but one day he won't be here and we will be naked, but we will have to start again to keep being competitive. There won't be more Messis and we don't expect there to be more, as there won't be another generation in La Masia like the one with Xavi, Busi, Puyol, Iniesta and me. Let's hope there can be, but I don't think it will happen again."

Barcelona defender Gerard Piquetells TV3 that he will be mourning when Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona *

“I did not know him personally, but he goes crazy when he does not score goals. It’s in his nature. I remember a match where we were both on the bench and he did not have any nails left in the end. He told me that he simply had to score when he came on. It’s the only thing he thinks about. I remember van Nistelrooy was just like that. They are among those players who were simply put on this world to score goals. Those who cannot sleep if they do not score. And that’s perfect for Juventus.”

Juventus defender Patrice Evracompares team-mate Gonzalo Higuain with Ruud van Nistelrooy, in an interview with UEFA.com*

"I'm a big football fan and I play for a club team in Ottawa, and it just happened that I heard this World Cup was coming up. I was talking to my mom about it and she said, 'Wow, wouldn't it be cool if you could go there and play for the Ghanaian national team.' It started as a bit of a joke but then we actually started looking into it and ended up calling the Ghana FA and asking them, 'Would you be interested in taking a look at another goalkeeper?' And they said, 'Sure. Absolutely.'"

Ghana goalkeeper Kayza Massey speaks with FIFA.comabout her journey to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016*

“It has been amazing. We’ve got a lot of world-class players in the team, especially in the forwards like Zlatan and Wayne. For the young lads, we can’t ask for anything better. The likes of me, Anthony and Jesse – watching these forwards play and how they train, their mentality, is so important. You can’t ask for more. Zlatan is very easy to speak to and he’s easy to get along with. The way he approaches every game is about winning. He wants to win, regardless of the opponent, whether we are home or away, whatever the odds, he always wants to find a way to win. That mentality is what you need to be at the top level. That is where he is and where he has been for years.”