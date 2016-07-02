The Week in Quotes

“In the dressing room I thought that this is the end for me with the national team, it’s not for me. That’s the way I feel right now, it’s a huge sadness once again and I missed the penalty that was so important. I tried so hard to be champion with Argentina. But it didn’t happen. I couldn’t do it. I think it’s best for everyone, for me and for many people who want it. The choice for me is over, it is a decision.” **Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentinian national team following his nation's penalty shoot-out defeat to Chile in Sunday's Copa America Centenario final

“I parked in the short stay car park two weeks ago in the Birmingham airport! I brought a small suitcase. I've run out of clothes and I'm going to have a £1,000 parking bill when I get back, that's how confident I was! All of a sudden we're three games away from winning it.” Former Wales striker Dean Saunders, surprised about the run Chris Coleman's squad are on at UEFA EURO 2016

“Manchester is a small place and I'm sure we will coincide in restaurants. One day he can pay and another day Pep and I will pay. I think Pep is past being spooked by anything. You just get on with your work and control everything that is in your power to control. For our part we are very relaxed about it all.” Manchester City assistant manager ​Domenec Torrent ​on Pep Guardiola's arrival at the club and the manager's rivalry with incoming Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Midfielder ​Stiliyan Petrov ​enjoyed his first day of pre-season with Aston Villa, four years after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia

In a style typical of the recently retired Swedish international, ​Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his move to Manchester United before the English Premier League club made the news official

“Why would I go in the VIP room and sip champagne when I can do that anywhere in the world? No, I will be in the stands with the fans and I will wear my Iceland shirt. And with respect to the French team — it should not underestimate us.” Iceland President-elect Gudni Johannesson ahead of his nation's historic EURO 2016 quarter-final against hosts France

“I wouldn’t recommend it, but that is possible, although he’ll have to pick the right weather.” Iceland co-coach Heimir Hallgrimsson reacts to the news that Olympic champion Yannick Agnel has pledged to swim around Iceland if the team win EURO 2016

"Why would anyone want it?” Football Association Chairman Greg Dyke talks up the England manager vacancy following the Three Lions' disappointing EURO 2016 campaign

“The supporters from Ireland and Northern Ireland have distinguished themselves by their exemplary attitude, fair play and good mood. They had a very positive attitude, cheerful. They have been exemplary. We wanted to say 'thank you'.” Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgorevealed that Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland fans are set to receive the Medal of the City of Paris