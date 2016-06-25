The Week in Quotes

“Penalties are a lottery. The guy from Czech Republic smashed the ball well, this time I waited a little and made a good save. Luka Modric sent a message through (Darijo) Srna to wait for Ramos and that he will shoot to my right side. And that’s what happened.” Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic recounting the way he went about saving Sergio Ramos’ penalty

“My voice is gone, but that doesn't matter, we have qualified! Arnór Ingvi Traustason! Just scored! Iceland two, Austria one! What a moment! What a moment! What! The referee has called the game, and I have never, I have never felt this good! Arnór Ingvi Traustason guarantees us the first win in the Euros!” **Gudmundur Benediktsson, Iceland’s commentator broadcasting live as Iceland beat Austria in their final group stage match at UEFA EURO 2016

“I had a bad stomach, so I simply let go. Then I received two yellow cards and then red. Yes, I was shocked, it’s the strangest thing I have ever experienced in football. I asked the referee, ‘What, am I not allowed to break wind a little?’ ‘No,’ he replied. I don’t get it but maybe he thought I farted in my hand and threw the fart at him. But I did not.” Pershagen SK defender Adam Lindin Ljungkvist describing how flatulence led to his sending off

“The worst experience was Pachuca. Mexico City was good. Costa Rica was fantastic. But in Pachuca, we were staying in the only hotel that didn’t belong to our opponents’ parent company. I was worried about food safety. I was there with one of my colleagues, and our job was to make sure that the food wasn’t spoiled. They would leave all sorts of things at room temperature when they should have been in the refrigerator. More than anything, I had to make sure that no one fell ill. We were there for four days and, fortunately, no one did. It was tough. Those conditions aren’t acceptable in any kitchen, anywhere. I didn’t feel like cooking anymore.” Montreal Impact team chef Mario Di Molfetta describes the challenges he faced while cooking on the road for the Major League Soccer side during the CONCACAF Champions League

“I was a 12-year-old kid when the league started. I remember watching the first game on television and being ultra-excited and going to the Colorado Rapids inaugural home game and wishing to one day be on that field. So to kind of have that come full circle, I think is a role that’s important and one that I take seriously.” MLS veteran James Riley on his new role working for Major League Soccer as their Director of Player Relations

"People talk of an out-of-body experience with these goals and I was lucky to experience it. I'm stuck for words, still.” Republic of Ireland goalscorer Robbie Brady after beating Italy 1-0

“They have been fantastic and a real credit to their country. I must admit I have not been singing the 'Will Grigg's on fire' song about our striker myself but, like most people, I cannot get it out of my head. It has been fantastic to hear so many people singing it and even the Germany fans were joining in.” Northern Ireland midfielder Chris Brunt, who missed out on EURO 2016 due to an injury, on his country’s support at the European finals in France

"Ronaldinho was a natural with special ability. Whenever we gave the ball to him, the moves and goals were from a different world. He was far more gifted than Leo or Cristiano. When we did not know what to do, he would create that opportunity for you." **Deco on Ronaldinho

“During the EURO I will pay for 11 surgeries of needy children. That's my 11. That's my favourite team!” *Mesut Ozil and Paul Pogba*helped fund the surgeries of 22 children in need

“I came from this place people call "ghetto Rosengård", conquered Sweden and made it my country. My way. I am Sweden. A huge thank you to the Swedish people - without you I would never have been able to fulfil my dreams. You will always be in my blue and yellow heart. I love you.” **Zlatan Ibrahimovic posting a farewell letter on his Facebook page after retiring from international football

“Before one of the games we were presented on the pitch in two limousines because it was obviously a political city and it looked like we had come straight from the White House! I was used to Europe and not these showy things. We were in totally white kit and then we came out of the limousines and were presented to the public. We got around 25,000 people in the RFK Stadium. We played in a beautiful white kit, and we all had white boots as well. White boots were not common then. Everyone had black boots. And why do I tell this story? Well, later on when I became coach in the late Eighties and the brands started arriving with different coloured boots - things you needed sunglasses to see - my players turned up to training in them. I said: ‘Don't be foolish, focus on your job’. Then the next time they arrived at training they had a picture of me from my time playing in the US. I had to give in! They won that battle.” **Guus Hiddink reflected on one of his memories playing in the North American Soccer League in the late 1970s

