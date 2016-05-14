The Week in Quotes

"If we win the final, the trophy will be sent to Cameroon, where it will be placed on Patrick's grave." Dinamo Bucharest's Ionel Danciulescu vows to honour the memory of late midfielder Patrick Ekeng after the Romanian Cup final against Cluj

"This is a bad, terrible dream. Still hard to come to terms with, actually. We need to process this. But it will be a while before we can do that.” Ajax coach Frank de Boer after failing to win the Dutch Eredivisie title, which went to PSV Eindhoven, before he announced he left the club after serving as manager for six years

“Today is a wonderful day for me, and I am honoured to take on the role of FIFA’s Secretary General. I believe this role is a perfect fit for my skills and experience – strategic, high impact team building in international settings – which I will use to help grow the game of football all over the world. I also look forward to bringing my experience in governance and compliance to bear on the important reform work that is already underway at FIFA. FIFA is taking a fresh approach to its work – and I am eager to play a role in making that approach as effective and lasting as possible.” Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura after being appointed FIFA Secretary General

"I keep telling the same joke over and over again about Kante: No matter who we're playing, we play three in midfield. We play Danny Drinkwater in the middle as a holding player and we play Kante either side!" Leicester City Head of Recruitment Steve Walsh **

"I'm not talking about recruitment today, I'm just trying to get over my hangover!” Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce in a press conference after his side secured their Premier League safety with a 3-0 win over Everton

"One-hundred per cent. It was quite easy (to feel at home here). Nice place, nice place...world class people around. We settled in really well.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on his first season at Anfield following his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea

"They have an amazing team spirit but they also have amazing talent and when you have that combination with a manager as experienced as Claudio Ranieri, anything is possible in football.” **David Beckham on Leicester City's title-winning team

"No, I'm too scared! That's why I'm giving so many interviews, so I don't have to go back to the dressing room. I'll have to run away. He definitely tried to run from me, which isn't a good idea - I caught him up, I won the race. Then something happened, he probably didn't warm up enough!” RB Leipzig forward Davie Selkie admitted he was avoiding manager Ralf Rangnick, who injured his hamstring while celebrating the club's first ever promotion to the Bundesliga

"At the end of the '58 final, you will pass out and fall to the ground. Even today, this is a moment that is difficult to explain. The emotion is simply too much for your body. When your team-mates wake up, you will cry. You always cry, Edson, even later in life. You are an emotional person who cries easily." **Pele, in a letter to his younger self for The Players' Tribune

"I feel like I'm so blessed to have achieved the things I have done in my career and it isn't over yet — I'm still hungry — but for me, walking out at Wembley in an Arsenal shirt, will be a very special day.” *Alex Scott previewed Arsenal's FA Women's Cup final against Chelsea with FIFA.com*

"Callum came off after the game and the first thing he said to me was, 'Wow, that was fast.' These kids do not realise when they come from the youth team and the pace that we play at.” Bury manager David Flitcroft on Callum Styles, who became the first player born in the 21st century to play for the first team in the Football League