The Week in Quotes

"Money does not necessarily win in football. Fairytales like the fairytale of Leicester are exactly showing us that football is unpredictable.” **FIFA President Gianni Infantino offers his thoughts on Leicester City’s remarkable run to the top of the English Premier League table

“This is a message to all the claret and blue. Hang on. There’s not a club in the world that hasn’t experienced this and there’s not a club in the world that hasn’t fought back. Aston Villa will see their destiny through. Hang on. Don’t give up. Wear the scarves. Be Proud.” **Tom Hanks offering a message of support to Aston Villa supporters

"In my career I’ve scored about three goals like that in England. I always ask if I can take it early, and the officials say, ‘No.’ But I know the rules and if you ask, then you can take (the free-kick) quickly. As I put the ball down I heard people telling me ‘Calm down Lianne, calm down.’ I know exactly what I was going to do…Those are the rules. I’m sure Houston felt a bit hard done by on that, but that’s how it is. I was thinking a bit further ahead.” Orlando Pride forward Lianne Sanderson describes catching the Houston Dash defense unawares and scoring on a quickly taken free-kick in Pride’s NWSL season opener

"They still don't understand. They shake their heads when they see me finishing with some soup." Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowskirevealed that he eats desserts first and starters last during meals and that the new habit has confused his team-mates

“He’s a very talented player. Well, that’s maybe the only negative thing about it. Because they’re doing so well, other clubs will probably be hunting.” **Arjen Robben on Riyad Mahrez’s performances for Leicester City, but the Dutch international predicts the Foxes may have trouble holding onto their Algerian star in the summer transfer window

"I really hope Riyad stays at Leicester. They have opened up the doors to glory for him. They are a club that suits him perfectly, so that is why I wish to see my son continue his career with them and remain in England. I want him to stay put, and strongly advise him to stay in the Premier League…It is the joy of a mother who has seen her son succeed at the highest level." Meanwhile, Mahrez’s mother, Saliha, wishes his son will stay in England

"I don't enjoy the business side of football. I love the game. I love training and competing. I’d take a pay cut if there was less business involvement in the sport. Football is very well remunerated at this level. It's like we live in a bubble. Compared to the rest of society, we earn a ridiculous amount. It's unfathomable. With respect to the world of football, I earn a normal wage. But compared to 99.9 per cent of Spain and the rest of the world, I earn a silly amount.” *Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata*

“The secret is knowing how to deal with that pressure. You have to prepare for it, know that some point you will have to weather the storm, and that you can rise to the challenge and make the difference. The great players, the winner, show themselves in these times. Pressure is a natural foe for the Seleção and we have to be prepared for that.” Brazil’s technical coordinator Gilmar Rinaldi on A Seleção’s quest to take gold at Rio 2016

"I don't think there's a team in the world he wouldn't get into. He'd be first on my team sheet - well, apart from the obvious pair (Messi and Ronaldo). What's remarkable about him, with the amount of interceptions and tackles he makes, is that he never goes on the floor. He comes out of everything with the ball. He's like Makelele but... better." **Gary Lineker sings high praise for Leicester City’s midfield engine N’Golo Kante