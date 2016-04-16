The Week in Quotes

“Come on Jamie, we need you! I need you!” Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri** revealed what he told Foxes forward Jamie Vardy after a goalless first half against Sunderland. Leicester went on to win 2-0

“It was a perfect and magical night for me. Goals are in my DNA.” *Cristiano Ronaldo *on his hat-trick performance against Wolfsburg to put Real Madrid into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

"It's like when you're playing a final on FIFA and you're playing against your mate. You've all put £20 in the middle and there's £100. The pressure's on, your palms are sweaty, but as you get into the game, the nerves go away and you enjoy it - and that's exactly what it's like.” *Daniel Sturridge *speaking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg 4-3 win against Borussia Dortmund

“I used to play FIFA until it affected my boxing. I had to stop playing because it affected my sleep and recovery. I could stay up ‘til five in the morning playing it, get up at seven and train. That’s how mad it was, it wasn’t healthy. Even then it was always sports.” Professional boxer Anthony Joshua** on his fondness for EA SPORTS™ FIFA video games

"The only title Brazil doesn't have is the Olympic tournament champion. The only tournament I never played in, because I was professional, was the Olympics. Now, we're going to have the Olympics in Brazil. I think I'm going to prepare to play this Olympics. Maybe I'll win this championship for Brazil. In five months, I have to be prepared for that!" **Pele joking about re-lacing his boots to bring home gold for Brazil at this summer’s Men’s Olympic Football Tournament

“There’s lots of young men…that would give their right arm to – not literally, obviously, and I apologise if I’ve upset anybody with that comment.” *Ray Wilkins on the long list of managers he thinks would readily take over for Rafa Benitez at St. James’ Park*

"I am 99.9 per cent to blame for our Champions League exit. No, make that 100 per cent. I am the coach and I am responsible.” Barcelona coach Luis Enrique** after his side were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

“The love Nigeria showed me, when I played for them in a friendly, the fans were just crazy. The fans almost eat you up because they love you so much. I'm enjoying playing for them.” *Alex Iwobi *on his decision to represent Nigeria instead of England at the international level

**Mauro Icardi enjoying a photo with two of World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) top stars

"I would rather Rooney didn't play. 70 per cent, or 100 per cent fit, I would rather he watched the game.” *West Ham United coach Slaven Bilic speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup replay against Manchester United on Wednesday. Bilic got his wish as United’s No10 only made a brief appearance, coming on as a 90th minute substitute, but Louis van Gaal’s men still prevailed 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals*

"I had the chance to fall in love with a lot of clubs, now I'm in love with Ranieri's Leicester. Jamie Vardy? He's very good, but Leicester's real phenomenon is Ranieri. Incredible.” **Samuel Eto’o waxing poetic about the English Premier League leaders

"I will not apologise. I will either travel to France as first XI player or I am not going." **Dejan Lovren making a statement on where he sees himself in Croatia coach Ante Cacic’s plans ahead of UEFA EURO 2016