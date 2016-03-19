The Week in Quotes

“When I talk about energy, happiness, joy, that’s applicable to life. I try to make people take that on; I hope to be contagious. Don’t be bitter: the world’s already bitter enough, it’s already self-destructing. I want that positive energy to reach people. I can’t sing, but I sing. There’s a phrase: quien canta, sus males espanta . So, I sing.” Barcelona and Brazil right-back Dani Alves speaking before Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Arsenal (5-1 on aggregate) in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League

“For the moment, I will not be at PSG next season. I still have a month and a half left here. If they replace the Eiffel Tower with a statue of me .” Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic after leading the club to its fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title in record-setting fashion





The iconic Paris landmark responded to Ibrahimovic, saying ‘I love your humour, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paris is beautiful from here...but ‘La Tour’ is me!’

Ibrahimovic agreed with the landmark’s response

“What we are witnessing, should Leicester go on to win the title, is quite possibly the most unlikely triumph in the history of team sport. A collection of individuals who couldn’t win a football match for love nor money a year ago have turned into an invincible force. A team with a spirit and togetherness the like of which the game has seldom seen. All beautifully held together by the canny, inspirational – yes, inspirational – Tinkerman.” Former Leicester City and England great Gary Lineker writing a column reflecting on the club’s fairytale rise to the top of the English Premier League

“He told us that he'd cut our balls off. Of course, there are a lot of emotions. I wouldn't be any different as a coach. We wanted to play for the third goal, because we still had energy left in us.” Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller revealed the harsh words used by manager Pep Guardiola to his team during their 4-2 extra-time victory over Juventus in the last-16 of the Champions League

“Refereeing is like a tightrope walk. There is no time to relax on the field. You are always on your toes keeping a close eye on the players.” *The first woman from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu to qualify as a FIFA referee, G Rupa Devi*

“I’m going to have to go with Batman, only because I think his whip is really nice.” **DeAndre Yedlin on his preference for the Dark Knight over Superman, mostly due to the Batmobile

“Records aren’t necessarily going to enhance his greatness, but this one would be full of meaning, (it would be) the coronation of an extraordinary career. ” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on his goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon being four minutes away from beating the all-time Serie A record of consecutive minutes without conceding

“I was behind Bono in a coffee shop. I’ve been a U2 fan for a long time. He didn’t see or recognise me. Who else have I seen? Chris Martin from Coldplay, all the Kardashians and Kanye West and Bieber, a few of the One Direction lads. I sort of have eye contact with some, and there others who recognise me and who’ll say hello, I’d never approach any of them...I’m not really a celebrity type of person.” LA Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrardon life in Los Angeles

“I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you! There’s some different products I use and I won't reveal that yet, but there’s different techniques to doing shampooing and conditioning.” USA international Mix Diskerud discusses the secrets behind his hairstyle