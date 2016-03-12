The Week in Quotes

“A few days after we installed the equipment at the school and were analysing data collected, we noticed large peaks on the seismogram during football matches being held in the stadium nearby. A closer look showed us there was a strong correlation between the exact time Leicester scored at home and the occurrence of the large seismic signals. We concluded our equipment was measuring small earthquakes produced by the sudden energy release by the cheering Leicester fans celebrating at the moment a goal was scored.” University of Leicester geology student Richard Hoyle **explaining the seismic activity near the King Power Stadium

“Are you going to sail there? Are you going on a boat?” *Robbie Keane questioning the fashion choices of a reporter asking the LA Galaxy forward about last weekend’s UFC bout between fellow Republic of Ireland native Conor McGregor and the eventual victor, Nate Diaz*

"It is no secret that the relationship between Jan and me has been strained from time to time, and after the last days of massive media attention, he and I had a talk. Based on that talk, I have chosen to end the cooperation." Brondby coach Thomas Frank** discussing his decision to resign after club chairman Jan Bech Andersen posted negative comments about him in an online forum using his son’s username

" has decided Vela will not train and as a group we respect the decision. It is surprising when a team-mate does not come to training. It was not taken well in the dressing room and we have told him that.” Real Sociedad captain Xabi Prieto** on Mexican international Carlos Vela calling in sick to training the morning after taking in a Chris Brown concert in Madrid

"Everyone keeps saying we don't have coaches; I think it's absolute nonsense. Just go out on the street and kick a ball, that's what I did. It's just hours. Practice. But nowadays they're on Facebook, taking photos, chatting up girls or whatever. I hadn't even kissed a girl when I was going to England at 16. It's sad I know. I tell the lads out of Rovers this every week. It's just love of the game. I'd love to maybe give something back to the youth of Ireland, underage teams or whatever. But we'll see where the badges take me." *Damien Duff, former Republic of Ireland international, on passing on knowledge to the next generation after recently announcing his retirement from the game*

"I would pick myself five times! Believe me, you would win the Champions League with that side." PSV defender Jetro Willems** was asked by UEFA.com to pick his dream five-a-side team

“My wife likes Modric very much. He’s also a great player and person. For me, this is an anecdote. If the name is accompanied by a great footballer, even better!” Granada midfielder Javi Marquez** on naming his newborn son after Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric

"He’s cool. I remember back when you’d have to create your own player and your own image. The first time I was included in the game and played as myself was crazy...it was a bit depressing to see my stats though, so I tried try to work harder, to make sure I performed better on the field, so that when I play as myself in the game that I’d be doing better!" Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey** in an interview with FIFA.com at Seattle’s THE NINETY for the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2016 Host Country Qualifier

*Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsson* celebrates qualifying for Rio 2016

"We are thrilled that Edwin wants to help. After deliberation he agreed to keep goal next Saturday against Jodan Boys. We assume that it is basically only for one game." Noordwijk director Peter Vink on Edwin van der Sar coming out of retirement to play for his first senior club, who were without goalkeeping cover