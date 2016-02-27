The Week in Quotes

"Dear friends, I cannot express my feelings in this moment. I told you I went through a journey, an exceptional journey, a journey which made me meet many fantastic people; many people who love football, who live football, who breathe football every day, and many people that deserve that FIFA is highly respected. We will restore the image of FIFA and the respect of FIFA and everyone in the world will applaud us and will applaud all of you for what we'll do in FIFA in the future. We have to proud of FIFA and everyone has to be proud of FIFA and we have to be proud of what we'll do together in FIFA. I would like to thank all of you, all 209 (Member Associations), all the other candidates. We had a sporting competition. Tokyo (Sexwale) said it, one can win and four will not win but we had a sporting competition and it was a great sign of democracy in FIFA. I want to be the president of all of you, of all 209 National Associations. I traveled through the globe and will continue to do this. I want to work with all of you together, with all of you in order to restore and rebuild a new era in FIFA, a new era where we can put again football in the centre of the stage." New FIFA President at the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2016

"I take full responsibility. I apologise to the nation." Former USA defender Alexi Lalas, one of four former players who participated in the Copa America Centenario draw, joked after his country were drawn in a difficult group containing Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay

"All Charlie wanted was to go to the shop and get a mug and a key-ring. He got an awful lot more and it took his mind off other things for a while." **Mike Keyworth on Leicester City’s gesture to give his son an exclusive tour of the team’s stadium after they had got word he had sadly lost his mother to cancer

“I enjoy gastronomy, music and fashion, so I’ll end up involved in one of those three areas– or all three! They’re things I have a passion for, and I only do what I’m passionate about. football too, but it’s unlikely I’ll stay involved in it. There are a lot of things I don’t like about it, and I always go where I feel good and at home.” **Dani Alves, speaking to FIFA.com in an exclusive interview, on his future prospects after he finishes his footballing career

"At Chelsea, in my first period, I had Frank Lampard, probably the best player in the Premier League for one decade.” **Jose Mourinho on the former Chelsea star

"I'm not going to repeat what went through my head when I first saw the back pass! I was initially thinking about chesting it then I realised it wasn't dropping, so I had to just back track and get anything on it, and thankfully I got it over the crossbar…Everyone was a bit shocked and it was a bit comical as well. It was all fun and games really." Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer after pulling off an acrobatic header to prevent a long distance own goal

"It's wonderful playing with them. We get along really well on and off the pitch. We really are friends and that is really important to enable us to play this kind of football." **Lionel Messi on Barcelona team-mates Neymar and Luis Suarez

“I’m looking forward to being a columnist and trying to get across that side of the game the fans can’t see, and maybe offer a greater level of understanding of the demands, the pressures and the emotional highs and lows of trying to succeed at the highest level of modern football. What I can promise is I will bring to my column what I have always tried to do in every media interview as a player. To be honest and fair.” Steven Gerrard about penning a monthly column for The Telegraph

"You are right, your word is fantastic: Desire. Also, 'hungry' and a lot of times I use the word 'horny'." Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal responding to media asking if his side needs to match Midtjylland’s desire to win in the UEFA Europa League

“Just being able to stay focused and watch an entire baseball game as compared to a soccer game. Plus, there are maybe one or two soccer games a week. You can pay attention a lot more. I mean, baseball is tough until play-off time for me. Ten teams make the play-offs and the season is 162 games. Soccer and American football is what I like to pay attention to.” Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon on switching allegiances from baseball to football

“I remember playing games and you have to create your own player and your own image. And the first time being on the game and playing yourself was crazy. But at the same time it is depressing because you see what your stats are and you then try to work harder, to make sure you are performing better on the field - so when you play yourself in the game you will be doing better.” **Clint Dempsey speaking at the FIFA Interactive World Cup Host Country Qualifier in Seattle about the first time he played as himself in the EA SPORTS™ FIFA video games

"As a coach I think I know what the players need, the moments in which they require you to be present. Simply being next to them can be enough and you don't have to say too many words on certain problems. Sometimes, communicating well is knowing when to shut up. And that's something I do well. I know what I want. It's difficult, but I'm capable of getting it." Zinedine Zidaneon settling into his role at Real Madrid’s coach