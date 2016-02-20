The Week in Quotes

“Just want to wish Kelvin and all the Cobblers the best of luck for the rest of the season. First is where I like to be and good to see you at the top. Keep grinding guys, I know you’re going to be the champs.” Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal giving his support to Northampton Town

Sunderland’s DeAndre Yedlin **admits to an act of embellishment during his side’s 2-1 English Premier League win over Manchester United

*Mamadou Sakho, who visited Zoe's Place in Liverpool, a hospice for very young children*

“He’s the only person I know who shaves right before the game and ends it with a full beard.” Rapid Vienna legend Peter Schottel**, paying tribute to his then team-mate Trifon ‘Wolfman’ Ivanov, the hirsute Bulgarian cult hero – who died aged just 50

"I have another three months here and, then, what will happen? Big things will happen." *Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaking to the English press in the mixed zone after Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League win over Chelsea. Asked whether that meant a move to England, Ibrahimovic replied: "Let's just say I am in good shape."*

“Thank you Seattle. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for the endless love and support, during good times and bad. Thank you to my team-mates and coaches for always believing in me. Something I feel strongly about is challenging myself. When I came to Seattle, it was for the challenge. The challenge of playing in an unknown environment. I can wholeheartedly say that I seized the opportunity in Seattle and gave everything I had for the club. For me it's now time for a new challenge.” **Obafemi Martins on moving from Seattle Sounders to Shanghai Shenhua

“The press of the time praised the play. They saw it as genius. And it’s been like that since, so I don’t understand the controversy we saw. Football’s to have fun, not to get into wars or provocations. Football is to have fun and Messi is making it fun for all of us. It made me very content because I share ideas with the players who dare to do these type of things”. *Johan Cruyff *on the unorthodox penalty that he made famous during his playing career

“Everything he has done so far in his career has been spectacular and what he has done for Roma is really special. Hats off to him! Let's see if he continues playing next season but for those of us who love football, seeing him on the pitch is always a pleasure.” **Zinedine Zidane on Francesco Totti

“At the minute, the film does look like it’s probably going to go ahead. They must be mad to be honest with you, but (they) want to do it. We’ll have to wait and see, but I’d like Vinnie Jones.” **Jamie Vardy on who he would like to see play himself in a rumoured Hollywood film about the rise of the Leicester City striker

"When I was younger, the way the Brazilian Ronaldo played had an influence on me. For me he's the best striker and the best player of all time. I watch videos of him, and try to do what he does, but it's not easy. It's impossible to pull off the same moves as he did." *Karim Benzema on trying to replicate O Fenômeno’s skills*