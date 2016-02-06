The Week in Quotes

“We’ve done that once before in Seattle. Normally I take them. Because I’m on set-pieces, she has to win to get me off it.’’ *Melbourne City’s Kim Little on doing ‘rock, paper, scissors’ with team-mate Jess Fishlock to decide who would take a free-kick in last weekend’s Australian W-League grand final



“She spent three years of her childhood here and attended school in Llangefni before becoming a major film star. I just thought: ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get.’ She has now got her publicist involved, so we could end up in the New York Times!” An excited Stan Strickland, Glantraeth FC club secretary, explains why Hollywood actress and one-time Home and Away star Naomi Watts has agreed to become honorary president of the club

“I’ve made lots of friends since I moved here, especially in the team, who are all great guys. But I’ve never had much luck in love as I am quite shy with the ladies. So I thought I’d take matters into my own hands and look for my very own Queensley to share my first Valentine’s Day in Scotland.” Partick Thistle mascot Kingsley. People can send a poem – 250 words maximum – to mail@ptfc.co.uk, with a lucky winner revealed on 14 February

Egyptian team-mates interact after the English FA Cup Draw

“Life is great… isn’t it? Sometimes, life works in just the right way. As I sat down to write my retirement letter, the final chapter of my 11-year career, my wife went into labor with our first child.” **Stuart Holden in his open letter addressing his retirement

“The Daniel story? There is no story. How can it be a story? You cannot create stories and ask me about it if you are just suggesting something. That is not too cool. It’s absolutely not frustrating, it’s not interesting.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge

Yeovil Town having some fun on social media during Transfer Deadline Day

“I am the first person responsible. Jackson did not get the chance to show us his best version. I feel part of that. It is my failure that Jackson did not play, but I am not going to change my way of playing. We spoke openly as men, and from there each person makes their decisions. We wish him luck. I hope he gets back to being the player we all thought he was.” Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeoneblaming himself for Jackson Martinez’s lack of goal scoring at the Vicente Calderon

"There is a bad reputation about Adebayor, but if you ask every single manager that I work under, maybe one or two would say I am a bad apple in the dressing room. I am always smiling with everyone." *Crystal Palace new signing Emmanuel Adebayor*

"I cannot do all the press conference for you, you must try to help me a little bit more. I was so bored last time that I tried to make you a little bit more amused." Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini explains after in his last press conference he said he was stepping down at the end of the season and Pep Guardiola would take over