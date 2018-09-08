The Week in Quotes

“When you break down barriers and create history… to have done that with the EUROs two years ago and to have done it again with the World Cup – it’s an unbelievable feeling.” Scotland defender Jenny Beattie underlines the historic achievement of her country’s maiden qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to BBC Radio 5 Live

“I am glad that I did it. The way everyone has dealt with the situation, with the attitude they have is just awesome. It's great fun. Of course we had to win, that was in the foreground to qualify directly for the World Cup. But we have prepared the platform for Martina. There is no such thing as sadness, only joy that it worked. This is an experience for which I am grateful.” After helping Germany to qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, outgoing coach Horst Hrubesch told the German Football Association (DFB)’s official website that things are in place for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to successfully take over the reins of the two-time world champions

“It's everything. I enjoyed every second on the pitch. My feelings... I know now that it's all over, but I'm also very happy to have the chance to show myself just one more time. I was able to say goodbye in this wonderful way.” Speaking after making his 134th and final appearance for the Netherlands on Thursday, Wesley Sneijder was delighted to have one last opportunity to appear for the Oranje and cement his status as his country’s most capped player

"We should look to the top-level teams if we are to compete against the world's best. We need to notice how they play and what the global trend is. Besides the traditional powerhouses, some other European teams such as France and the Netherlands have emerged on the international stage. They both play with the tactics from which we should learn." In an exclusive interview with FIFA.com, China PR coach Jia Xiuquan reveals the importance of learning from other top teams, as the Steel Roses gear up for next year’s Women’s World Cup

“I was playing for Liverpool and England, so I’m thinking, ‘I’ve arrived’, so the Megane can go for an Aston Martin. But I knew it wasn’t me. Getting in it was a struggle, and I never felt right in it. But I pulled up alongside Roy Keane, with a bit of speed garage playing, the sunglasses on, window down, arm out. Then I looked at Roy and he looked at me, and you’ve seen Roy look at people in that way. He looked at me, and it’s the smallest I’ve ever felt. It was a look of sheer disgust. I have to thank Roy, I don’t even know if he knew it was me or some idiot stopped at the lights, but after he took off and left me in his wake, I looked at myself in the mirror… and sold the car that week, and took a big hit on it. It wasn’t me.” In an interview with the BBC to promote his autobiography, Peter Crouch reveals how an encounter with Roy Keane at a set of traffic lights made him sell his Aston Martin

"Luka is now La Liga's big gun, he is the best player in the world this year and we Croats are very proud of him. I wish that he wins the last prize that is left for him to win because he absolutely deserves it. Those that are jealous of Luka, let them die in their jealousy. I am proud of him and as happy as if I was winning those awards." Speaking to Croatian daily Novi list, Ivan Rakitic believes Croatia team-mate Luka Modric, who is shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award, deserves such honours after his performances for club and country this year

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw provides an interesting take on the future of technology in his latest tweet

“You can’t compare different eras of the game and say, “it was a more beautiful game before” or “it was more tactical before”. There’s no such thing as more beautiful football or uglier football. Football changes. Possession of the ball is no longer a must. The teams were more concerned with playing in smaller spaces, in staying compact and getting into the opposition half as quickly as possible, and they won as teams, with individual talents playing for their teams.” Serving as the head of FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning coach Carlos Alberto Parreira gave his observations of the competition

"The voting in the best of FIFA [Men’s Player] is not mine. I already casted my vote, if it's up to me, Ronaldo wins and second Modric because that was my vote. I think Modric is a fantastic player, that is why I nominated him as second best player in this new award, but in this vote, I think Ronaldo should be the winner for all that he has done during the season and especially in the [UEFA] Champions League." Ahead of their friendly against Croatia on Thursday, Portugal coach Fernando Santos explains why Cristiano Ronaldo deserves The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award ahead of Luka Modric

Trent Alexander-Arnold settles a training ground argument with England team-mate Jesse Lingard in spectacular style.

"It's not me who's talking. I'm trying to do my job and work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I'm trying to perform as well as possible. One thing I can assure you, I will always give 100 per cent - no matter which coach, I always give everything for United. I cannot say more." France midfielder Paul Pogba remains focused on doing his best for Manchester United, despite speculation over his future at the English Premier League giants

"My Colombian daughter must be sad, but I leave with happiness for having people's support. I said it when I arrived, we need to work together, support the national team to achieve great things. There is a hard path that has been walked and we need to keep up the great work." Jose Pekerman reveals his hopes for Colombia’s future after stepping down as coach of Los Cafeteros this week, having led the South American nation to the last two FIFA World Cup™ finals