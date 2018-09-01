The Week in Quotes

"Goals for are vitamins, goals against are an overdose of fatigue." Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks after his side's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford

"I can quite easily in my mind paint the picture of a corner kick scenario where the big defender comes up from the back and heads it over the top, and what I would say under the circumstances. It definitely was a change, but a change in a good way and one I found very creative from the start. I think it was somewhere between 20 and 25 days by the end of it. We work on different things on different days. From the point of view of your voice, the production team are mindful of not doing a whole day where it's high intensity stuff because that can quickly ruin the vocal chords." Commentator Derek Rae speaks with Goal about how recording the commentary for FIFA 19 works

"It was good. It was what I expected. The crowd gave me plenty of motivation. I think my fitness is much better than the first week since I came here. I'm grateful to the Mariners for giving me the chance." Speaking with Fox Sports, eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt on making his professional football debut for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners

"We've got a lot more quality than people might think. We've got that other side - we can be aggressive, get up against teams and I don't think they like it when we show a bit of Scots mentality against them." Forward Erin Cuthbert talks with BBC Sport after Scotland’s victory against Switzerland in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France qualifying

“I text them individually and we have 30 WhatsApp groups, one for every player. It’s the only way we can be in constant contact. It means that every single minute of the day I know what players are doing. I know every part of their lives. I know about their animals; if they’ve got a dog I know its name. My players love their dogs. I know about their partners, I know if they go to the cinema – it’s the detail you need to be successful. If they have an ice cream I know about it.” England women's national team manager Phil Neville speaks with The Guardian about how he relates with his players

USA's joint all-time top goalscorer Clint Dempsey announces his retirement from football​ - full story

"My biggest mistake was believing that we would get through the group stage with this possession-based football. The overall conditions weren't right for us in those games. It was almost arrogant of me. I wanted to take it to the limit and perfect it." Germany head coach Joachim Low reflects on his side's group stage exit at Russia 2018

“I never really had a chance to say goodbye. I’ve messaged and phoned the lads but not said goodbye to the staff, who made me feel at home over the years. The kids say, ‘You can play more with us.’ But the wee man’s eight and doesn’t fully understand the situation. He’s still looking out for West Brom results. His whole life has been going to West Brom games and Daddy going to training at West Brom.” Northern Ireland centre back Gareth McAuley speaks with The Times about leaving West Bromwich Albion

“With Mbappe we joke and often laugh together, he always tells me: 'Never in my life could I have imagined playing one day with you?' He saw me play in the 2006 World Cup [Final] against France, when he was a boy. I faced him in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2017. In Turin I left my teammates who were also champions and I found new ones here in Paris: they too are champions." Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on The Best FIFA Men's Player nominee Kylian Mbappe, in conversation with France Football

“I’m a nightmare on the pitch, aren’t I? I get abuse from opposition fans and give it back to them. But that’s just me – and that’s how it should be; it’s only a bit of banter." Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy speaks with The Guardian