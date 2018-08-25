The Week in Quotes

"Two years ago Naby played a season that I have never seen from a Bundesliga player. Together with Thiago that was the next level. I once spoke to Schalke’s Director of Football Christian Heidel who said Leipzig played with 12 men. Because of Keita." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks with Kicker about Reds midfielder Naby Keita

"In the end, money is just a number in an account that definitely doesn't make you a better person. Everyone, including a footballer, has the right to treat themselves to something: a car, a smart watch. You can treat yourself as long as you behave normally with other people. You should say ‘hello’, 'good day', and not be snobby." Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt talks about managing fame in an exclusive interview with Bild

“I love France – I plan on coming back, but not just for a holiday!” Japan's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup-winning captain Moeka Minami has eyes on a swift return to France for next year's senior FIFA Women's World Cup

"I daydream. I daydream all the time about just big things. One of my biggest things has always been to play for Manchester United, so I think that could be one of my biggest dreams. You can't get any bigger than that. Even if it's just for five games or one game, it would be a dream come true because, as I've said, I'm a massive fan. This is a start and I'm really appreciative of everything the Mariners have done. They've given me an opportunity to make my mark, to start here, and I'm very happy and I want to thank you guys for that. I look forward to scoring as many goals and to bringing home the trophy." Jamaican world record sprinter Usain Bolt speaks in a press conference as he embarks on a with Central Coast Mariners

"I remember seeing the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2010 and 2014. The game has improved tremendously, not just technically but tactically too. I’m coaching the U-15s in Sweden and we’re aware of the next step. For example, when I look at the teams at the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and the next year, it showed that the women’s game is taking that next step in attack. [Previously], it has been far too much about defending and tactical matters. If you look, for example, at how comfortable players are with the ball and how versatile all four teams are in attack, particularly Japan, it’s beautiful to watch." Former Sweden and USA women's national team coach Pia Sundhage speaks in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com after the second semi-final at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018

"He's very competitive. He's like me as a child. He does not like to lose. He will become like me, I'm 100 per cent sure. I like to teach him some things, but in the end he will choose what to do and will always have my support. But of course, I would like him to become a footballer because I think he too has that passion. He's powerful, fast, has good technique, a good shot. I will not put pressure on him, but of course it would be a dream for me to see him one day become a footballer." The Best FIFA Men's Player nominee Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr, after signing a deal to be DAZN's global ambassador

"Spain and Japan’s clear strength is their technique. Every player is exceptionally well trained. They have great ball control, they’re creative going forward, and their ability to identify gaps means they can beat the first and second lines of defence in an instant. They’re also very flexible in attack." Former Germany women's national team head coach and The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2016 Silvia Neid speaks with FIFA.com at France 2018

“I decided not to decide. I was intoxicated for such a long time that I promised myself not to make any decisions before September. [It’s going] even better than I thought. When you have been as busy as I have been, you always fear a little emptiness. But I quickly organised myself in this new stage of my life, I do a lot of sport, here I eat with my friends. I talk a lot too, I can sit for hours contemplating the horizon, I read every day, right now a book by Philip Roth called 'I Married a Communist'.” Arsene Wenger talks about life after being Arsenal's manager for 22 years, in an interview with Corse Matin

Chelsea team-mates Olivier Giroud and Ngolo Kante​ talk about winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ with Chelsea TV

"I think Japan’s Jun Endo and Riko Ueki are creative and good with the ball at their feet. I think (Emelyne) Laurent has a very good future and potential. She reminds me of Kylian Mbappe, as they are very similar." Former China PR forward and FIFA Legend Sun Wen speaks with FIFA.com about players that have caught her eye at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

"It's surprised me. Certain countries, like Haiti, were featuring in the competition for the first time and I don't think we've seen much of a gap between the debutants and the regulars." Legendary France forward Marinette Pichon speaks with FIFA.com about the standard of play at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

"In all honesty, I don't think I'll have any time to do futsal now because I'll be training with Wolves every day." Max Kilman, who has made 25 appearances for the England national futsal team, speaks with The Set Pieces about his transition to football after signing a contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy team