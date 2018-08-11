The Week in Quotes

"This qualification means a lot to Haiti. We’ve gained credibility and respect. In a nation that is socially resistant to change, this victory for women's football is an important step forward. These girls have made the country proud, which helps the emancipation of women here and their personal fulfilment.” Haitian Football Federation (FHF) president Yves Jean-Bart speaks with FIFA.com about the significance of Haiti's qualification for the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 to the country

USA women's national team's all-time leading goalscorer Abby Wambach shows her support for her country's U-20 side, who are in with a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals​

"The champions are Manchester City and they didn't lose any player and brought in [Riyad] Mahrez so they are not weaker. We saw the [Community Shield] game against Chelsea and both sides were impressive. We are still Rocky Balboa and not Ivan Drago. We are the ones who have to do more and fight more. That must be our attitude." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are underdogs to win the 2018/19 English Premier League title

"I said 'no' to Real Madrid because I made a commitment with the president. Therefore, my maximum respect for Juventus and given word were why I rejected the call of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world and the dream for every coach. I'd be a hypocrite if I said I wasn't honoured by their consideration, but I'm absolutely convinced that I made the right decision." Juventus head coach and The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2018 nominee Massimiliano Allegri speaks with magazine Stile Mese about rejecting the opportunity to coach Real Madrid and to remain at the helm in Turin

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw​ scored his first goal for his club on the opening day of the new season in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City

"I am eternally grateful to Villarreal for giving me unconditional support during these two years and always opening the doors for me. It's a club that for me is an example and that always does things well despite the difficulties. I've always said that giving up was not an option. It is true that I still have some pains that prevent me from being 100 per cent, but I work daily to remove them. Every day I have better feelings, but I am very demanding and I want to keep improving. Now it's time to give everything for this shirt and this club." Midfielder Santi Cazorla speaks at a news conference after being unveiled at Villarreal in quite a unique fashion

"Of course, and I say this with force, I have the same desire to leave that I have to die." Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas tells Onda Cero about his desire to stay at the club despite the signing of Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

“As a coach you always want to take on new challenges and keep improving. Honoured to be given this opportunity to develop Tanzania football.” Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke writes on his Instagram account about his decision to take charge of the Tanzania national team

"It's obvious [Mbappe] has something more than others. I hope he will remain humble and keep this desire to progress and make sacrifices. If so, he will make a mark in the history of football and write incredible pages of the sport." New Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon speaks about his teammate Kylian Mbappe in the club's official magazine