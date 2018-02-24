The Week in Quotes

“My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season. I didn't expect anything when I arrived, I just knew I'd been handed a hot potato. I like to suffer, I don't enjoy things that are too easy, so I chose Milan because this is my home. I wore this jersey for 14 years, it's a part of me. Working here is wonderful and we'll see how it ends." AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso tells Mediaset Premium about life as a coach

“Without a doubt, he would still be the best [player in England].” Cesc Fabregas tells Goal that Lionel Messi would thrive if he were to ever move to the Premier League

“And now I get to walk out on the pitch in my hometown, and I always get goosebumps because I think, ‘This is where the greatest player in the world played. This is where Maradona played.’ With all due respect to Ronaldo, now that I am older, and I know my history, I have to repent and say that Maradona is the greatest who ever lived. Mr. Ronaldo, you had great boots. You were a genius. You were my inspiration. But I am a Neapolitan, and so I have to say that there is only one king, and his name is Diego.” Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne writes about his football idol in The Players’ Tribune

"I haven’t reached my mark yet, yes, I made some mistakes; some of the world’s best goalkeepers have made worse slips, but they didn’t quit because they were criticized and condemned, they fought through it to become the best they are today. So, I’m not exceptional, I will keep fighting.” Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says he hasn’t given up on making the Super Eagles’ World Cup squad

“It’s a topic which is close to my heart because even though I’m French I have African heritage and so for me helping the development of sport in Africa is close to my heart and if I can help African sport – through my fame or some other way – I’m happy to do it.” Kylian Mbappe talks about playing his part in helping to develop football in Africa

“My parents live in Yorkshire and they keep the medal in a safe. It is not on display. I don't think it will sink in for a few years and maybe not until I've stopped playing. It was an amazing day. We watched pre-match videos at the hotel from Gareth Southgate and Steven Gerrard. Then I gave the pre-match talk on the pitch in the huddle. My message was simple, ‘Play our own game, the biggest game of our lives, fight for England but, above all, enjoy yourself’. To win it... it is crazy to be mentioned in the same sentence as Bobby Moore. It means I have achieved something significant. It is hard to put into words what it feels like to lift a trophy for England. My family — parents, grandparents, my girlfriend... unfortunately not my dog — came out to South Korea." Lewis Cook speaks with The Daily Mail about winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017

"It still sounds unreal I honestly can't believe it is really happening. It has always been a dream of mine to be the head coach of Banyana Banyana. Nothing comes bigger than this. I have always believed, and now it is a reality. I will do the best of my ability to make sure we continue on growing this beautiful game. I believe with South Africa behind Banyana Banyana, 2018 is going to be a great year for all of us. We have a lot of work ahead, but I am confident we will get to our destination, which is qualifying for the World Cup in France." Desiree Ellis on being named the new head coach of the South Africa women’s national team

"I don't know if Neymar left Barcelona to get out of Messi's shadow. What is true is that all players are in Messi's shadow, and if Neymar doesn't want to be, he should change sport." Thierry Henry talks with Marca about Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG last summer

"The first World Cup I remember was France 1998, the France-Brazil final. [Zinedine] Zidane scored two goals. When Poland played at the World Cup in 2002, I remember listening to the games at school before going home. We didn't play well, but now we have very good players and a very good team. Expectations in Poland are very high, but for us, the most important thing is the first game." Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski speaks with Bleacher Report about his World Cup memories

“Sam has missed training this week. It could have been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time but he managed to get out of the way. He has a sore shoulder so he is getting closely monitored and a lot of treatment as we do not want to go into the game without a goalkeeper on the bench.” Queen of the South assistant manager Dougie Anderson talks about an injury back-up goalkeeper Jack Leighfield sustained on his father's farm