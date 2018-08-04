The Week in Quotes

"Despite their former status and some inexperience at this level, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas [Hernandez] were brilliant and stabilised the defence. These two fighters made a big difference. Benjamin has become a star and he deserves it. He's not so media-focused. He's very friendly, appreciated by his team-mates, and has an incredible amount of self-confidence. He once said to me: 'I'm not afraid of anyone!' So I told him: 'You can think that, but never say it to the media.'" FIFA World Cup™-winning coach with France ​Didier Deschamps talks about Benjamin Pavard's and Lucas Hernandez's positive performances at Russia 2018 in an interview with kicker

“We were texting back and forth discussing the mad life of management and how we both see it. We are both the same, we are enjoying every minute of it. It’s strange and you can’t switch off because you want to do so well, that’s certainly how I feel. Some days you can’t switch off which means giving it every moment of the day and I’m sure Steven will be the same because I know how competitive he is.” Derby County manager Frank Lampard tells The Guardian that he and former England team-mate and now Rangers manager Steven Gerrard texted each other before making their managerial debuts

"Mentally, he was one of the strongest players ever. Nothing really knocked him back. That will be a good asset for him as a manager. You have to have a thick skin.” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink talks with about his former team-mate Lampard ahead of his first full season in management

"It's time to build a group. Obviously, if Leo [Messi] is eager [to be part of the national team], they would need to involve him little by little. I think we have to prepare the base, and once and for all, think about a team and not think about someone who can save us. Even more at this time, watching other national teams and how they faced the World Cup, it seems essential to think about a group." Former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron speaks with ESPN Argentina about the future of the Argentinian national team

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts an inspirational message on his Twitter page about his recovery from injury

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I feel like usually I shank those way over the goal. I just wanted to make good contact, and thankfully, this time I did." USA midfielder Rose Lavelle tells ESPN about her goal in the Stars and Stripes' 4-1 win over Brazil in the Tournament of Nations​

"I think the strategy from the club is perfect. We cannot allow Gabriel to go out for another club because he is so young. His heart, his courage, his fight to put in every effort for the team is incredible. I never met one striker who fights like he does for the team. He always wants to know what he can do better and that is fantastic." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks about the club extending striker Gabriel Jesus's contract

Kurt 'kurt0411' Fenech speaks after booking his spot in the 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final semi-finals​

“This qualification means a lot to Haiti. We’ve gained credibility and respect. In a nation that is socially resistant to change, this victory for women's football is an important step forward. These girls have made the country proud, which helps the emancipation of women here and their personal fulfilment.” Haitian Football Federation (FHF) president Yves Jean-Bart tells FIFA.com about the significance of Haiti's qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018, which begins this weekend

“Everything I’m experiencing now is a dream, and not just my dream, but that of all my family and friends, who’ve been with me since I started down this road.” FIFA.com spoke with Brazil's star forward Geyse Ferreira ahead of the start of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup