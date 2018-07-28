The Week in Quotes

"We used to play in the streets wearing a Liverpool shirt. My dad had a love of Liverpool back then when I was 11 or 12 years old. I wanted to be like [Steven Gerrard]. It couldn't be anyone else. He was always the boss of the team." Midfielder Naby Keita, who moved to Liverpool this summer, speaks with The Telegraph about his long-time admiration of the club

"I wouldn't go as far as to say I didn't want to play again but, I didn't want to see a ball, or to see any more football played. I was in mourning, I was really sad about it, but sadness passes. I have my son, my family, my friends and they don't want to see me moping around. I've got more reason to be happy than sad." Brazil forward Neymar speaks in an AFP exclusive interview, reflecting on his team's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Belgium at Russia 2018

"I think if you're not strong, in life or in football, not every day is going to be going up and seeing the sunshine. I was injured many times but life is like this, and I have to accept this. [When] I was injured, I was thinking, 'OK, I'm injured, but all the people out there, they are not injured, they are sick, they have real health problems.' Of course you have bad days when you are injured, but in the end it's just a torn ligament." Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus speaks with ESPN about how he has dealt with various injuries throughout his career

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson records a video to thank friends, family and the world football community for support while he underwent surgery for a brain haemorrhage​

“The last time we played them they (Brazil) walked off pretty unhappy having been beaten by ‘little old Australia’, the country that doesn’t really play football, beating the football powerhouse.” Matildas head coach Alen Stajcic speaks after his side defeated Brazil 3-1 in the Tournament of Nations

"Thank you for the support over the years. My last day as a football but one I am happy and grateful for. Thanks to everyone to do with Wolves and everyone in football I have met. My health is my main thing. I just want to be here for my children, family and friends. In the grand scheme of things, with your life in danger, it's a minimum price I have to pay to spend the rest of my time with my family." Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia last year and recently said he was in "complete remission" after "a tough year and intense chemotherapy", announced his decision to retire from the game

Goalkeepers from around the world send their best wishes to Ikeme​

"Of course, it was horrible [missing out]. Ash definitely deserved it because he had an amazing year. I was hoping that maybe I could have gone with him but it wasn't meant to be. It was horrible sitting there watching it. It was nice they were doing so well and it was amazing, but you sit there wishing you were there. That's another thing pushing me on more because it's horrible sitting there when you've been there and you want to be there even more." Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw speaks with ESPN about missing out on being part of England's FIFA World Cup™ squad

"It's the same as, I don't know, if you've been with a woman for a long time, and then you're like, 'Man, I don't feel like it's working out anymore.' But then you go away, like, 'Me and my girl's relationship was kind of sweet still. I might have to go back there.' It's kind of like that." Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge talks in an exclusive interview with ESPNFC about what it's like for him returning to the club following a six-month loan spell with West Bromwich Albion