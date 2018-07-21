The Week in Quotes

"Boys, I don't want to talk too much. We all know where we are. We all know what we want. We know how far we've come. We know it in our hearts, in our eyes. I can see it boys. We are concentrated. We cannot forget. Maybe I am repeating myself. We are 90 minutes away from possibly making history. 90 minutes. One match. One match. I don't know how many matches we have played in our careers, but this is one match that changes all of history. There is one trophy. For them (Croatia), it's the same. They want it. We know we lost a final (UEFA EURO 2016). We know it. We feel it here (points to heart). It's still in our heads. Today we are not going to let another team take what is ours. Tonight, I want us to be in the memory of all the French people who are watching us—their kids, their grandkids and even their great grandkids. I want us to go on the pitch as warriors, as leaders." France midfielder Paul Pogba gives a pre-match speech in the Luzhniki Stadium dressing room ahead of France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup™ Final in Moscow in footage recorded by TF1

“I had to turn off my mobile because it was impossible to attend to everyone. It was weird. The whole world was calling me. I have no words about how the Puskas Award changed my life." Wendell Lira speaks with The Guardian about how winning the FIFA Puskas Award in 2015 changed his life

“Ours is not a sport but a game. Anybody who plays a game started doing it as a child for fun and the child in us must be nurtured because this often makes us the best. To create play that is fun is the first thing to obtain a style for a high-level squad.” Maurizio Sarri talks about his philosophy on the game in his first press conference as Chelsea manager

“I want to leave my mark on the history of Juventus. This is one of the best teams in the world and I’ve had my mind set on coming here for a little while." Cristiano Ronaldo speaks in his first press conference as a Juventus player after agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A champions

“I’m delighted to be part of this ground-breaking and inspirational campaign. To be the first women's team to be given this opportunity is a real reflection of Everton's one club philosophy and their commitment to the growing profile of the women's game." Everton Ladies captain Danielle Turner speaks with The Guardian after the English club became the first to use their ladies team to front a kit launch

“Every single cap has been an honour. I am incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to represent my country." Tim Cahill speaks in a press conference following his announcement that he has retired from international duty with Australia

“I didn’t want to say it myself, so as not to appear immodest but since you’ve mentioned it… In my opinion, it was the best match of the tournament, both in terms of the tension and the football.” Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov speaks with FIFA.com about the achievements of the host nation at Russia 2018

"The team can evolve. A player must be given weapons. The team has been a standard bearer, with everyone studying what we do… We’ll continue to play a possession game but with subtle variations to improve things.” Luis Enrique speaks at his first press conference since taking over as Spain's head coach

"We were so close to winning the World Cup itself. And we will certainly think about it for a long time. But we can be proud. When you see this support of the fans after the match, it definitely makes you happier. We know we did something big here. But when you come so close, it is not easy to take." Croatia midfielder and adidas Golden Ball winner Luka Modric speaks after his side's 4-2 defeat by France in the World Cup Final