The Week in Quotes

"Regarding Salah, the reality is that no-one is happy when a colleague suffers an injury, even more so when that happens in a match as it did, just before a World Cup. He is in a difficult situation, but I've consistently said I always want to play against the best to demonstrate that Uruguay are better. I would love him to have a good recovery and enjoy the World Cup. He is in the same situation as me four years ago and I don't wish this on anyone." Uruguay forward Luis Suarez wishes Egypt forward Mohamed Salah a speedy recovery, after the Egyptian suffered a shoulder injury during the UEFA Champions League final while playing for Liverpool

"It's the World Cup and it could be his stage to show everybody how far he's come since his debut. He produces at United and will be a major player for us at the World Cup. He's going to cope really well. I've said it from the time I saw him in the youth team - he's got a massive future ahead of him. He's a fantastic player and if he keeps going the way he is, he'll set the world alight." Ashley Young on England and Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford

"We have a very good mix of young with a few experienced players in the team. And we are happy together, togetherness is what is going to inspire us to do well in Russia.” Nigeria defender Brian Idowu talks about the Super Eagles' optimism ahead of Russia 2018

“I suffered many difficulties to make my dreams come true but I have no intention of forgetting them because they made me the person I am now." IR Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who kept 12 clean sheets during Russia 2018 qualifying to help his country secure a ticket to the World Cup, speaks with the Guardian and Varzesh3.com about his journey to the top

Lionel Messi tells FIFA.com "The Best" of a variety of topics - it was announced this week that The Best FIFA Football Awards™ will take place on 24 September in London

"It's going to be my last World Cup. After Russia, I'm retiring from the national team. We have enough talent to take the step, to be champions of the world, to go there and get what we want. It's in our hands to do it." Mexico forward Oribe Peralta tells Marca he will retire after Russia 2018

"I think we will get on well in the World Cup. It's hard to pinpoint favourites. There are four or five teams, including Brazil, that can reach the same level. The World Cup is a tournament that practically does not allow errors, especially in the final. From the last World Cup, we've learned the good and the bad sides of the tournament, which was the moment we were eliminated. This time my expectation is that we can experience only the good side." Brazil midfielder Willian speaks with Goal about the mood in the team's camp ahead of the World Cup

"This is the right moment for everyone, it might seem a bit strange, but it had to be done for the good of everyone, the players, the club, and myself. This team must keep winning, and it needs a change after three years, another voice, another method of working. I think it would be difficult to keep winning if I stayed.” Zinedine Zidane announces his departure as head coach of Real Madrid

"He has this desire to shine with the French national team. Will he be the ‘boss’? That’s a strong word but a ‘leader’ is what is expected of him on and off the field. He is reaching maturity and he wants to do well. But it’s also important that he focuses on his individual performance. This is the best way, to lead by example.” France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on team-mate Paul Pogba

"I would advise Messi to keep playing, to enjoy the game. He has to forget about the critics, if he can win the World Cup or not. He doesn't have to demonstrate anything. He has to enjoy the game on the field. I don't know [coach Jorge] Sampaoli, I don't know how he plays. But I know a lot of the players and I know they will give everything. And I think they have a good opportunity to win. But I don't choose [Argentina] as a favourite because the favourite one never wins." FIFA World Cup winner Diego Maradona speaks with Omnisport about the current Argentina side

“I believe we have the quality and experience. For this group of players this is their last chance to do something big, the public expects this generation to come close to the famous side of 1998. I think they have enough quality to replicate 1998, if you analyse the teams they play at, the roles they have in those team you will understand they are on the same level as those players were." Former Croatia international Igor Biscan talks about expectations for the national team at Russia 2018