The Week in Quotes

"It's been a pleasure and an honour to defend the badge. I will miss you very much. I came here as a boy and I leave at 34 years of age a man. Thanks to everyone who asked me to stay, you will always be in my heart." Andres Iniesta says 'farewell' to his boyhood club Barcelona

"For me Andres is the most talented player in the history of Spain. He is a leader on the pitch, who always wants the ball. Do you know the importance of that? When many don't want the ball anywhere near them because there is no way out, he asks for it. Andres always wants the ball. He is a blessing for his team-mates." Xavi writes an open letter to Iniesta to pay tribute to his former Barcelona and Spain team-mate

"I'm very proud to have been part of this group. I give thanks to all the Atletico family. It has been a privilege to wear this jersey more than 400 times [and] it is very hard to know this is the end. You've made me the happiest person in the world. I'm going to ask one more thing of you: to sing our club anthem, the loveliest song in the world." Fernando Torres bids farewell to the Atletico Madrid fans after his 404th and final appearance for the club

"This is a very emotional day for me and I'm here off the back of an extraordinary and wonderful journey, shared with so many people who have cared about me greatly. As a way of reciprocating their faith in and affection for me, I have always tried to do my best. If I feel as strong as I do at the age of 40, that is all thanks to Juventus and the mentality here. My own philosophy is built around that of the club and I shall continue to live my life in that way, as that's the only way I know to achieve results. I shall always be grateful to Juventus." Gianluigi Buffon says 'goodbye' to Juventus after spending 17 years with the club

“We'll miss him, he's a leader and the greatest goalkeeper of all time. He is a man who in the locker room lets everyone take a step up in quality. He never says anything without thinking it over and everyone listens.” Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli talks about his long-time team-mate Buffon in an interview with Sky Sport Italia

"I think Messi is very optimistic, excited about what is ahead. Physically he's very good, winning the league early influenced that. We won't count on Messi much for the friendly matches but I think for the World Cup he will be very good. The World Cup is a challenge where if you don't have everything you're doing clear then it will cause you problems. You have to face up to it without fear." Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli speaks about Lionel Messi during his provisional squad announcement

"There could be a lot of small pieces. It's hard to say exactly. I think we put ourselves in a good spot and we made a mistake in the final game. That's how it went. We weren't focused. We weren't ready to come out and finish the job. That's really all there was. It's my biggest dream as a soccer player, I always wanted to play in the World Cup. You can imagine how I feel about that." USA forward Christian Pulisic talks about USA's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time since 1986 in an exclusive interview with ESPN FC

Fulham CEO Alistair Mackintosh tells an amusing anecdote at the Supporters Trust AGM ahead of the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa, with the winning side being promoted to the Premier League​

“This is Paris, it’s magnificent, the city of love, the city of light. It is a romantic city and a city for adventure. I would love our supporters to fall in love with the team and that the brightest players play here.” Thomas Tuchel speaks at his introductory press conference as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) new head coach

"We have a rare pearl in France, and it does not happen often. You have to protect him, and from time to time maybe also tease him a bit, because I see that when you tease him, he responds positively and it wakes him up, too. He had to create that little monster he has in him, so when the monster comes out and takes control of his body, there are things that ordinary people cannot understand." Thierry Henry praises France and PSG's young star Kylian Mbappe, speaking with Canal Plus

“Nobody in the village will work this day. My family still live in the village. My mum and my uncle. They are all going to be watching. There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village so the fans can wear them to watch the final. I will be going back in the summer after the World Cup and hopefully I will be showing everyone a winner’s medal.” Liverpool forward Sadio Mane speaks with The Guardian about sending 300 Liverpool shirts to his hometown in Senegal ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

“Right now I have a biological age of 23. I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain.” Real Madrid's 33-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on Spanish television program El Chiringuito ahead of the UEFA Champions League final