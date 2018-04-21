The Week in Quotes

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support forever.” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announces that he will leave the club after 22 years as manager in a written statement on the club's official website

"I am pleased he has announced he is leaving at this stage of the season as he can now have the send-off that he truly deserves. He is, without doubt, one of the greatest Premier League managers and I am proud to have been a rival, a colleague and a friend to such a great man. It is great testament to his talent, professionalism and determination that has been able to dedicate 22 years of his life to a job that he loves." Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to his old rival Wenger

"I played four World Cups. The first one always is a little special, because I didn't expect it, because I was 17 years old. My father was a football player too and when my father came to my house after work, he said 'listen, you have been selected for the national team of Brazil'. I said 'Daddy, don't make a joke'. He said 'no, no, no, it's not a joke, it's true'. I started to cry, because it was a big surprise to me." Pele speaks with Omnisport on the 60th anniversary of his first World Cup trophy with Brazil

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives a speech to the club's staff and team after winning the Premier League title​

Manchester City midfielder David Silva posts a special message on social media after winning the Premier League title​

“I'm going to the World Cup, yes. I just said I'm going to the World Cup. If I say more, people will hang me so I have to be careful what I say now. A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup." LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"This big tournament is the ultimate ambition of every professional footballer and I hope to work harder to fulfil that dream. I was heartbroken for missing the World Cup in Brazil, but I now have another big opportunity four years later." Torino midfielder Joel Obi tells BBC Sport he's eyeing a place on Nigeria's squad for Russia 2018

"I'll have enough time to return for the World Cup and prepare beforehand. It's not good being injured, but I feel rested. We have to look at it from the positive angle. I hope I can get there even better than I was. I have some doubts, of course — it's my first surgery, it's normal. I'll get in shape, work as hard as I can. From the moment I can resume training, I'll dedicate myself even more because the dream is closer, the World Cup. I waited four years for this opportunity and now it's closer." Brazil forward Neymar gives an update on his recovery from injury ahead of the World Cup

"I hope we can go as far as we can go, but we need to be realistic. To win the World Cup is going to be a miracle, but we have got the players to do it. There are a lot of good teams out there and our record in tournaments has not been fantastic. We've had a lot of conversations inside the camp - England haven't won a knockout game for God knows how many years [their last victory was in 2006], so for us to go there and win a knockout game, that would be a step in the right direction." England defender Kyle Walker speaks with TalkSport about the Three Lions' expectations for Russia 2018