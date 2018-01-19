The Week in Numbers

Is a long-standing Barça -Real record about to fall?

An octopus is caught among the supply specialists

Finally, Mario!

3,785

days after his fourth game for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, Sandro Wagner played his fifth. It broke Mats Hummels’ record (3,387 days) for the longest gap between appearances for the club in the competition. Wagner, who has hit five goals in seven Germany outings, left Bayern ten years ago amid competition for places from the likes of Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski, and Luca Toni.

71

places is what Lebanon have flown up to in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking in only ten months to reach a personal high of 84th. In March 2017, Lebanon were behind the likes of Chad (now 168th), Sao Tome e Principe (179th), and Cuba (now 181st).

35

goals is what Mario Balotelli has registered for one club for the first time in his career – and it took him merely 51 appearances (0.69 per game). The 27-year-old Nice forward managed 28 goals in 86 games for Internazionale (0.33), 30 in 80 for Manchester City (0.38), 33 in 77 for AC Milan (0.43), and four in 28 for Liverpool (0.14).

35

Botswana Premier League matches unbeaten was the record Township Rollers stunningly lost on Sunday. Miscellaneous’s 3-1 win in Gaborone was the Rollers’ first home league defeat in almost two years.

22

seconds is all it took Jamshedpur’s Jerry Mawihmingthanga to score the fastest goal in Indian Super League history against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday. It broke the record of Chris Dagnall, who netted after 29 seconds for NorthEast United.

19

points ahead of Real Madrid is what Barcelona are 19 rounds into the 2017/18 La Liga season (Real have a game in hand) – more than they have ever finished a season above their fierce enemies. Barça’s personal best is the 17 points Bernd Schuster, Steve Archibald, and Co finished above Michel, Jorge Valdano, and Emilio Butragueno in the 1984/85 campaign. The biggest gap between the two teams came in the 1987/88 season, when Michel, Butragueno, and Hugo Sanchez finished 23 points ahead of Andoni Zubizarreta, Schuster, Gary Lineker, and team-mates.

9

assists in 13 games is what Paul Pogba has supplied in the 2017/18 English Premier League – a superior ratio to anyone in Europe’s top five leagues to have made ten-plus appearances except Neymar (0.73). The pair are followed by Philipp Max (9 in 18), Pione Sisto (9 in 19), Leroy Sane (9 in 21), and Kevin De Bruyne (9 in 23).

8

goals without reply is what Paris Saint-Germain rattled past Dijon to record the biggest home league victory in their 47-year history. In it, Edinson Cavani equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club’s 156-goal all-time leading marksman in all competitions, while Neymar was directly involved in a staggering six goals (four goals, two assists) – something no French Ligue 1 player had managed over the previous ten seasons.

6

points from a possible nine is what Cologne have registered after winning back-to-back home games, having begun the 2017/18 German Bundesliga season with just three points from a possible 45.

5