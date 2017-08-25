The Week in Numbers

Tika-taka hits extraordinary heights

** A lion savaging a giant in Sao Paulo **

**A tiger taking his streak into new territory**

200 Premier League goals is what Wayne Rooney became the second player to reach after Alan Shearer (260). The 31-year-old, whose presence against Manchester City ensured Everton fielded over seven English players in the competition for the first time in 20 years, is followed by Andy Cole (187), Frank Lampard (177) and Thierry Henry (173). Rooney then retired from international duty as England’s record marksman (53) and second-most-capped player (119) behind Peter Shilton (125).

70 matches is what it took Vitoria to finally beat one of Sao Paulo state’s ‘big four’ in the Campeonato Brasileiro. The Salvador side had registered 53 defeats and 16 draws against Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and Sao Paulo, but produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Vitoria, in the relegation zone, won 1-0 away to end runaway leaders Corinthians’ exceptional unbeaten run at 34 matches in all competitions – just three shy of the club record Gilmar, Luisinho and Claudio helped set in 1957.

44 passes is the exceptional total Real Madrid put together in the build-up to Casemiro’s goal in the 3-0 win at Deportivo – 19 more than Argentina managed before ex-Merengue midfielder Esteban Cambiasso’s iconic goal at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™. Real kept possession, between Keylor Navas taking a free-kick and Casemiro poking the ball home, for a whopping one minute and 45 seconds, with all 11 of their players involved in the move.

21 attempts is what it took Azerbaijan to have one of its clubs qualify for the UEFA Champions League proper. Qarabag broke the trend by upsetting FC Copenhagen, who held Barcelona and reached the knockout phase in 2010/11, on away goals.

20 years had passed since Florian Maurice became the last player to score on his first two Ligue 1 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain until Neymar repeated the feat. The 25-year-old Brazilian has registered three goals and three assists in his first two outings for PSG.

15 consecutive Ligue 1 victories is what Monaco became the first team to record, breaking the record Wendel, Yoann Gourcuff, Fernando Cavenaghi and Marouane Chamakh helped Bordeaux set in 2009. Falcao’s solitary, 78th-minute goal at Metz – the 31-year-old’s fifth in three games – also made Leonardo Jardim’s side the first in Ligue 1 history to score in 35 successive games.

7 successive Matchday 1 victories is what Robert Lewandowski became the first player in Bundesliga history to achieve. The former Borussia Dortmund striker was on target in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, along with new signings Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso, making it the first time two Bundesliga debutants had scored for the Bavarians since Luca Toni and Miroslav Klose against Hansa Rostock in 2007.

5 minutes is all Spain were away from a fifth UEFA Women’s U-19 Championship final defeat in six years until a fantastic fightback against France. Late goals from Damaris Egurrola and Patricia Guijarro snatched La Roja their first crown since 2004.